ProAgri Africa 116

As we prepare for the last few months of 2025, with summer approaching us very quickly, there’s a renewed energy in the air, the promise of a new season, new opportunities, and fresh challenges. Our cover story this month puts the spotlight on SARO Agro and their support of the SAFF (Smallholder Agricultural Finance Facility) initiative.

Mechanisation remains one of the biggest game changers in farming, and through this partnership, more farmers are gaining access to tractors and implements that help them produce efficiently, save on labour costs, and improve yields. This is the type of progress that excites us, when technology becomes a tool that truly empowers the farmer.

We also bring you exciting news from Mahindra Tractors, who have just launched their brand-new telematics platform, AgriWys. This is more than just a piece of technology, it’s a management tool that gives farmers real-time insights into their tractors’ performance, helping them make informed decisions and get the most out of every litre of fuel and every hour in the field. Read more on page 7.

And for our readers in Zambia… get ready! The Mazabuka AgriExpo is just around the corner. On 10 and 11 October, Mazabuka Turf Club will once again be the meeting point for farmers, agribusinesses, and suppliers. It’s the perfect opportunity to see the latest in equipment, seed, fertiliser, and solutions for your farming enterprise – and of course, a chance to network and share ideas with fellow producers.

This time of the year is a time to plan, prepare, and take action. Whether you are planting, calving, lambing, or harvesting, we salute our farmers who constantly work to keep our plates full.

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za