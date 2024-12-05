Why sorghum is a good crop, and how to better grow it

People in Africa have been eating sorghum for thousands of years, but in recent times we seem to have forgotten about it. However, there are very good reasons to bring sorghum back to your farm. Reggie Mchunu from Pannar

answers our questions.

Why is sorghum a good crop to grow?

We all see the changes in weather patterns that make farming more difficult. Sorghum is an easy crop to grow as it prefers drier weather and can survive under drought conditions, as well as periods of being waterlogged. It can also grow in a variety of soils, even those marginal soils that are not good enough for maize, soya beans, or sunflower. Including sorghum in your crop mix is a good way to manage risk and give yourself a better chance at a profitable season. It is also an important way to contribute to food security in our country and our continent.

Are there different types of sorghum?

Yes, there are. Grain sorghum is for human consumption, and forage sorghum for animal feed. In South Africa, we

grow two types of grain sorghum: sweet and bitter. Sweet sorghum is processed mainly for meal, rice, and grits, while bitter sorghum is used for brewing traditional beer. While forage sorghum is specifically for animal feed, grain sorghum provides a lot of crop residue that can be used for livestock feed.

Is sorghum better for people than maize, wheat or rice?

Different grains have different features, so you cannot simply say that one is better than the other. However, sorghum does have specific benefits that make it very good for people. Its high levels of dietary fibre improve digestive health and it contains antioxidants that help our bodies fight cancer and heart disease. Sorghum contains no gluten, which means it is good for people with allergies. It is also rich in protein, which our bodies need, and is a type of carbohydrate that keeps blood sugar levels stable, making it a healthy choice for people who live with diabetes. One of the biggest advantages of sorghum is that it adds variety to our diets, which has many health benefits.

Is sorghum more expensive to grow than maize?

It can be, simply because we get better yield from maize on certain soils. However, you can grow sorghum on soil

where you cannot plant maize, and sorghum can withstand erratic weather patterns better than maize. Also, sorghum is less susceptible to pests and diseases, hence you often need fewer crop protection products. Our advice is to grow different crops so that you can use the strengths of each crop to your benefit.

What should farmers bear in mind to grow a successful sorghum crop?

• Sorghum loves the heat; soil temperature must be above 18 ºC for the seeds to germinate, which means planting can start in October in most parts of the country. The plants grow best at between 25 ºC and 30 ºC. Good yields are

possible at very high temperatures, but sorghum cannot tolerate the cold.

• Grain and forage sorghum grow well in almost any soil, ranging from sandy to clayey. It prefers soil with a pH of 4,5 (KCl) to 5,5 (KCl) but can even cope with brackish soil to a certain extent. While sorghum can produce good yields on poor soils, it responds very well to good fertilisation, especially nitrogen.

• Witchweed is like poison to sorghum – never plant it in soil that is overrun by this weed.