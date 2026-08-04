Feedtek is the perfect nutrition solution for your livestock

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Healthy, productive livestock starts with the right nutrition. Feedtek provides a complete range of premium feed additives, premixes and concentrates, supported by expert technical advice to help farmers formulate balanced, high-performance feeds.

Providing livestock with the right feed is one of the most important investments a farmer can make. A balanced, high-quality diet supports every aspect of animal health and productivity, leading to better performance and improved profitability.

Whether you farm dairy and beef cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, poultry, ostriches or game, Feedtek delivers trusted nutritional solutions for you.

Some of Feedtek’s trusted nutritional solutions:

BEEF GAINER 101

Farmers can mix this protein mineral vitamin concentrate on their farmstheir. This product is highly concentrated and it makes maximal use of own ingredients, contains a palatant that improves feed intake due to its appealing taste and aroma, and contains buffers and ionophores that improve feed conversion.

Due to flexible farm mixing, it can be mixed with maize, hominy chop, oilcake meal, hay, silage or crop residues to formulate finisher feeds based on available ingredients.

Beef Gainer 101 is designed for feedlot finishing and can also be used in rations for show or auction cattle when mixed according to Feedtek recommendations.

For best results:

Introduce cattle to the ration gradually.

Ensure adequate roughage is available where recommended.

Follow the mixing rates provided by Feedtek.

Because it contains non-protein nitrogen (NPN) and medicated additives, it should not be fed to horses or game animals.

MUTTON GAINER 125

Feedtek Mutton Gainer 125 is a protein, mineral, trace mineral, and vitamin concentrate designed for home-mixing sheep feeds for finishing lambs and feeding breeding ewes and rams.

This highly concentrated feed allows farmers to make maximum use of their own or locally available ingredients, such as maize, barley and wheat. The concentrates will assist in preventing digestive disorders in sheep.

Mutton Gainer contains a palatant buffers and ionophores as well as ammonium salts for the prevention of urinary stones in small stock. Ammonium salts help acidify the urine, reducing the formation of mineral crystals that can develop into urinary stones.

Typical feeding recommendations

Introduce sheep to the ration gradually over 10 to 14 days.

Feed finishing rations as often as desired after adaptation.

Mill roughage to reduce feed sorting.

If feeding high-grain diets, Feedtek recommends using a buffer pack to further reduce the risk of acidosis.

Do not feed to horses or game animals because the product contains NPN and medicated additives.

CHOC GRAIN 69 for small stock

This is the most concentrated chocolate grain concentrate on the market. It is suitable for farm mixing with whole or milled grain. The product contains hydrated lime, which acts as an adhesive to keep the concentrate on the grain and serves as an excellent rumen buffer to help reduce acidosis.

Ionophores improve feed conversion efficiency while ammonium salts help prevent urinary calculi (water belly), especially in feedlot lambs and rams.

Feedtek recommends Choc Grain 69 for:

Energy supplementation for sheep and goats on grazing.

Flush feeding ewes before and during mating.

Creep feed for pre-weaned lambs.

Finishing lambs and sheep in feedlots or kraals.

Homemade lick blocks and harvested-land licks.

Visit http://www.feedtek.co.za for more information about their products or contact their technical team at info@feedtek.co.za or 086-111-5362 today.