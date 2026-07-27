Transition successfully from winter to summer

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As the seasons change and the first summer rains bring new pasture growth, livestock producers often look forward to improved grazing conditions. However, the transition from winter grazing to lush summer grazing is a critical management period that can significantly influence animal health, production and profitability.

During the winter, natural grazing is typically dry, fibrous and low in protein. Livestock often rely on protein supplements to improve rumen microbial activity and maximise the digestion of poor-quality roughage.

After the first rains, grazing becomes greener and more digestible. This green grass has a higher protein content but, unfortunately, also a high moisture content, low fibre content, and it lacks phosphorus, which plays a vital role in energy metabolism, growth, fertility and milk production.

One of the biggest mistakes farmers can make is stopping winter (protein) supplementation too early, causing their animals to lose weight. The rumen needs time to adapt to the changing forage, and animals continue to benefit from a balanced supplement (protein and phosphorus) during this adjustment period.

Yara Animals Nutrition’s KimtraPro 20 is a ready-to-use supplement that contains 20% protein in the form of Feed Grade Urea, 4% phosphorus and trace minerals. It is an ideal supplement during the early transition period from winter to summer as it is not only a phosphate supplement but also contains enough protein to support rumen function while animals adapt from dry winter grass to fresh summer grazing.

This allows cattle and sheep to make better use of the available grazing and helps maintain condition during a period when pasture quality can still be variable. KimtraPro 20 is particularly useful after the first rains, when green growth is still patchy and the veld has not yet reached its full production potential.

Another product from Yara Animal Nutrition that can be used during the transition period from winter to summer is PhosPro 17. Just like KimtraPro 20, it contains protein (17%) to support rumen microbes during the transition period, but PhosPro 17 has a 6% phosphate content and increased levels of trace minerals, so it can be used throughout the summer to support reproductive performance, healthy growth in young animals, milk production in breeding females and efficient feed utilisation throughout the summer months.

The biggest advantage of PhosPro 17 is that it is a rain-resistant product, ideal for rainy days when lick supplements can be damaged by rain. PhosPro 17 will form a protective layer or crust on top of the product to protect it from rain damage. After the rain, animals can easily break the crust, and they can continue eating the dry product underneath.

Good supplementation should always work with the natural grazing cycle rather than replace it. By matching nutritional support to the changing quality of the grass, producers can improve feed efficiency, reduce unnecessary stress on animals and make better use of available grazing.

To learn more about how Yara can help you successfully transition from winter to summer grazing, visit their website at https://www.yara.co.za/