SCANIA’s annual Golf Day brings together KwaZulu-Natal’s transport industry around future of freight

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Golfers pause at the Scania Financial Services showcase, where the message was clear: flexible financing solutions built on specialist knowledge of risk and residual values in the transport industry. (Images: Jandrie Lerm, Blue Bird Photography)

More than 100 customers, transport operators and industry partners gathered in Ballito for a day of networking, industry engagement and discussions on fleet performance, innovation and the evolving demands of road freight.

Relationships remain one of the most important drivers of South Africa’s transport industry, where long-term partnerships, shared experience and collaboration are as valuable as the technology that keeps fleets moving.

Scania South Africa hosted its annual KwaZulu-Natal Golf Day at the Umhlali Country Club, bringing together more than 100 stakeholders across the transport value chain.

Beyond a day on the course, the event provided an opportunity to exchange ideas on issues shaping the industry, including infrastructure constraints, fleet reliability and the growing importance of delivering greater value from every kilometre travelled.

“KwaZulu-Natal plays a critical role in South Africa’s logistics network, connecting the Port of Durban with major industrial, agricultural and commercial markets across the country,” said Gary Boucher, Dealer Director for Scania KwaZulu-Natal.

“Our customers operate in an environment where reliability, uptime and long-term vehicle performance are essential to their success. Bringing the industry together allows us to strengthen relationships while having practical conversations about the challenges operators are facing and how Scania continues to support them.”

Guests had the opportunity to engage with the Scania Super powertrain, Scania’s most fuel-efficient internal combustion platform to date. The showcase allowed operators to explore how advancements in powertrain engineering can translate into measurable value across demanding transport applications.

The 13-litre Scania Super engine delivers up to 50% brake thermal efficiency and fuel savings of up to 8% compared with Scania’s previous generation. Combined with enhancements to the Scania Opticruise gearbox, rear axle and modular chassis architecture, the platform has been engineered to improve durability, extend engine life to up to two million kilometres, and reduce the total cost of ownership for high-utilisation fleets.

“For customers, the conversation is no longer only about purchasing a truck. It’s about understanding how every engineering improvement contributes to productivity, reliability and long-term business performance,” said Roberto Izaaks, Regional Sales Manager at Scania Southern Africa.

“The Scania Super continues to resonate with operators because it addresses the realities they face every day. Events like these allow us to move beyond specification and have practical discussions about how technology performs in real operating environments.”

The day concluded with a prize-giving ceremony, recognising top performers across the competition.

Prize winners included:

Winning Fourball: Team 12 (84 points)

Runner-up Fourball: Team 10 (78 points)

Closest to the Pin: Greg Marshall and Kamaya Moodliar

Sustainability Hole Winner: Siva Padayachee

Connected Hole Winner: Cargo Move

Scania Super Hole Winner: Darren from Kimeshans

Lucky Draw Winners: First winner, Jude Reddy, second winner, Sameer Manohar and third winner, Rishie Latchminarain

Closing the event, Boucher said, “The transport industry is changing faster than it has in many years, and staying close to our customers has never been more important. Events like our KZN Golf Day give us the opportunity to have honest conversations about what’s changing in their businesses, from operating conditions and fleet expectations to where they see opportunities for growth. Those insights are invaluable because they help shape how we continue to innovate and deliver value in a market that is constantly evolving.”