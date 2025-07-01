ProAgri Africa 114

309 words

Dear farmers across Africa,

As we step into the second half of the year, it’s clear – farming never slows down. Whether you’re prepping your fields, fixing irrigation pipes, or stacking up feed for your animals, there’s always something on the go.

But you’re not alone – across the continent, thousands of farmers are doing the same, day in and day out, pushing forward with passion and grit. This month in ProAgri Africa, we’ve packed the pages with stories and solutions that speak directly to your needs. On our cover, we dive into AGI’s grain storage solutions – helping you keep your hard-earned harvest safe and sound. Whether you’re a commercial farmer or growing on a smaller scale, proper storage can make a massive difference.

We also chat to the team at Irrigation Unlimited, who are doing amazing things with efficient irrigation systems. More water-wise farming = more yield with less waste. And that’s something we can all use. From Namibia, we bring

a timely warning to charcoal producers to stay vigilant – especially during drier months.

In Zimbabwe, we take a look at agricultural productivity and food security challenges, with insights from respected agri-economist Wandile Sihlobo. Important reading if you want to understand the bigger picture in African agri.

And then – something exciting for those of you near Lusaka! The Lusaka Farm Expo is happening on 18 July at the Lusaka Showgrounds. Expect great networking, new products, demos, and plenty of inspiration. We hope to see many of you there. Check out www.farmexpolusaka.com for the full details.

So, wherever you are – in the bushveld, savanna, valley, or plains, thank you for what you do. Keep planting, keep learning, and keep growing. Africa’s farming future is in strong hands… yours.

Warm farming wishes!

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za