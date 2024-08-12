VIDEO: Goodbye weeds, hello healthy crops! | Corteva SureStart®

Weeds in the field can mean that your crop must compete for water, sunlight, and space to grow. This is where Corteva’s SureStart® comes in to save the day.

SureStart® is a systemic suspension emulsion herbicide for the pre- and early post-emergence control of annual broad leaf weeds as well as grasses.

To get full crop protection for your farm, contact Corteva today and ask about SureStart®. You can visit their website at www.corteva.co.za or call Fredie on (+27) 82-612-6599.