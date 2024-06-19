VIDEO: Agrico supports farmers through the whole growth process

Guru Singh from Morning Site Farm, outside Chisamba, Zambia, started farming 15 years ago. Back then, he knew little to nothing about farming.

Today, his farm of 500 hectares has 20 hectares under drip-irrigation. He also has two Agrico centre pivots, one of 25 hectares and one of 35 hectares, which he controls manually with gauges.

Now, Guru is never looking back. Although Zambia is experiencing a drought, he barely notices it. All his crops are under irrigation, and none are reliant on rain. “I have not experienced the drought’s impact at all. What I am today, is because of the irrigation system.”

