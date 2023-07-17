Up George Bonsmara Produksieveiling: Bonsmarabul (Lot 8) verkoop vir R4,4-miljoen

Up George Bonsmara’s het op 7 Julie 2023 hulle 25ste produksieveiling gehou. Daar was ‘n aanlyn en lewendige veiling op Up George plaas, Wasbank, Kwazulu-Natal. AAM het die veiling behartig.

Sebadja Bonsmaras: Christoff Smit, Fouche en Bertus Blignaut het Lot 8, LAR19-373, gekoop vir ‘n top prys van R4,4-miljoen.

Francois Bornman van Ons Tuiste Bonsmaras het Lot 16, LAR19-319, gekoop vir R2-miljoen. Dit was die tweede grootste prys wat behaal was op die veiling.

Meer oor die bul wat verkoop het vir ‘n wêreldrekord van R4,4-miljoen – Lot 8: LAR 19-373 (Logix Pedigree Report)

This bull certainly takes the meaning of “special” to the next level. He is truly extraordinary and a real privilege for all Bonsmara enthusiasts to admire. He is the closest we at Up George will ever get to breeding the most ideal and perfect bull. Phenotypically he has everything – everything a stockman aspires to breed and more. Lot 8 is a true lesson in the importance of visual appraisal. A proven herd sire who is difficult to fault, well balanced with his easy fleshing and prevalent muscling and does not carry the double muscled gene. A notable characteristic of his progeny and genetic traits is that he transfers these inherent muscling traits to his progeny without carrying the mutated Myostatin double muscling gene.

This is a very favourable trait in the ever-evolving science of cattle breeding to breed well-muscled cattle without the inherent double muscled gene. Lot 8 carries an astonishing amount of weight in his length, (length/ height ratio of 1:27), width and general capacity, but is short on the cannon bone, has an incredibly strong top line, full behind the shoulder and fleshes well into the hump with a broad back, and an incredible length of eye muscle. A better head one will not find, with his exceptional strong broad muzzle, width between the eyes and eye bank.

He has character, attitude, is very athletic and plenty libido. Lot 8 has a perfect clean sheath with large well-formed straight testes measuring 46cm with high quality semen which has a direct impact on inherent fertility which will improve the reproductive performance of his progeny. Genetics and pedigree are of equal importance as is the phenotype in cattle selection. Lot 8’s dam LAR08-245 (103/10 calves, 11th calf at foot) is an incredible stalwart cow, still highly productive in the herd at 15 years old. She is the daughter of the highly sort after old proficient genetics, LAR04-287 who bred top cows in the herd with adaptability, milk, fertility and longevity. LAR08-245’s daughter, LAR11-039 (sister to Lot 8, LAR19-373) is the dam of legendary herd sire LAR14-064, bought by Fourie Scheepers and Nick Serfontein in 2017 and later sold to Sebadja Bonsmaras as a 7 year old bull who is still proving his worth as an old proven herd sire. These proven genetics are invaluable in determining how the value chain of cattle breeding flourishes and succeeds.

The art of understanding an animal’s pedigree is extremely valuable. A true master of the art is Leon Riekert, LFR Bonsmara Stud, who bred the sire of Lot 8, LFR15-032. He was bought as a young 2 year old bull in 2017 and flourished as an influential herd sire at Up George bringing in desirable Bushveld traits as a result of the vigilant and proficient pairings and masterminding of genetic trait combinations. LFR15-032 was a true testament of these well thought out combinations which linked perfectly in the Up George herd producing 20 top bulls on the Up George production sales as well as 3 herd sires. LFR15-032 is now with Pieter Herbst, Umvozana Bonsmaras in Greytown. Lot 8 will be a true attribute to the beef industry in SA. We retain a semen share in this bull and 2 Co-ownerships have already been taken. The bull has been successfully tapped and he sells with 7 shares.

Meer oor die geskiedenis van Up George Bonsmaras

Die stoet is 35 jaar gelede begin toe Lawrence en Derek Ralfe ‘n klein bonsmara stoet gekoop het van Rob Taylor in die Underberg distrik. Die stoet is eerste begin as die Kenriet Bonsmara stoet in die Kokstad-distrik en is later verander na die Up George Bonsmaras toe die plaas Up George gekoop is in die Elandslaagte omgewing.

Vrugbare en aanpasbare Simmentaler/Afrikaner koeie is gekoop van die Rumevite Plaas se navorsingsinstituut en opgegradeer. Bulle van die Arcadia kudde van Arthur De Villiers is gekoop. Die twee kudde lyne wat ‘n groot impak gemaak het was AGN-81 en AG92-97.

