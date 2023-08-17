Two phenomenal women join the Syngenta team
World renowned nematologist, Prof Driekie Fourie, has joined Syngenta as the Technical Product Lead for Seedcare, which include seed treated biologicals, bio-stimulants, fungicides, insecticides and nematicides.
Nematologist, Prof Driekie Fourie, joins Syngenta
Armed with a passion for agricultural science and a PhD in Nematology from the University of Leuven (KU Leuven) in Belgium, she has dedicated her career – which commenced in 1991 at the Agricultural Research Council’s Grain Crops Institute – to studying nematodes and their impact on crop health.
From 2010 she continued her research on nematode ecology, host plant resistance and evaluation of eco-friendly IPM strategies to combat plant-parasitic nematodes at NWU (North-West University).
Recognized for her outstanding contributions, she has been honored with multiple awards during her research career, including the agriculturalist for the North-West province by Agricultural Writers SA, researcher of the year for the Unit for Environmental Sciences and Management at the NWU, best PhD thesis by the Protein Research Foundation, Agricultural Research Council’s Medal for Excellence as a researcher and various for best poster and oral presentations at Nematology-related congresses/symposia. Prof Fourie’s expertise and innovative research have made her a respected authority in the field.
Prof Fourie is excited about her new role at Syngenta and the opportunity that it brings to apply her knowledge to develop effective solutions that help farmers protect their crops and increase agricultural productivity.
“Working in industry allows me to bridge the gap between research and practical implementation, enabling me to make a tangible impact on sustainable agriculture,” Prof Fourie concludes.
Yolandi Furniss joins Syngenta
Syngenta is delighted to announce the appointment of Yolandi Furniss as Seedcare Marketing Lead for South Africa. Seedcare is the portfolio of Syngenta technologies that protects and enhances the performance of field crop, vegetable and ornamental seeds. The portfolio also contains products that stimulate growth and protect emerging crops from environmental stresses, and help the seedlings to process nutrients and water more efficiently.
Yolandi brings with her a wealth of over 25 years’ experience in the South African agricultural sector, including working in the seed industry since 2016. An impressive track record and many notable achievements highlight her dedication to and passion for agriculture.
Yolandi says: “I am thrilled to join Syngenta and have the opportunity to shape our Seedcare business and promote our market-leading products, services and application offerings.”
