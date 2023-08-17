Two phenomenal women join the Syngenta team

World renowned nematologist, Prof Driekie Fourie, has joined Syn­genta as the Technical Product Lead for Seedcare, which include seed treated biologicals, bio-stimulants, fungicides, insecticides and nematicides.

Nematologist, Prof Driekie Fourie, joins Syngenta

Armed with a passion for agricultural science and a PhD in Nematology from the University of Leuven (KU Leuven) in Belgium, she has dedicated her career – which commenced in 1991 at the Agri­cultural Research Council’s Grain Crops Institute – to studying nematodes and their impact on crop health.

From 2010 she continued her re­search on nematode ecology, host plant resistance and evaluation of eco-friend­ly IPM strategies to combat plant-par­asitic nematodes at NWU (North-West University).

Recognized for her outstanding con­tributions, she has been honored with multiple awards during her research career, including the agriculturalist for the North-West province by Agricultural Writers SA, researcher of the year for the Unit for Environmental Sciences and Management at the NWU, best PhD the­sis by the Protein Research Foundation, Agricultural Research Council’s Medal for Excellence as a researcher and vari­ous for best poster and oral presenta­tions at Nematology-related congress­es/symposia. Prof Fourie’s expertise and innovative research have made her a respected authority in the field.

Prof Fourie is excited about her new role at Syngenta and the opportunity that it brings to apply her knowledge to develop effective solutions that help farmers protect their crops and in­crease agricultural productivity.

“Working in industry allows me to bridge the gap between research and practical implementation, enabling me to make a tangible impact on sustain­able agriculture,” Prof Fourie concludes.

Yolandi Furniss joins Syngenta

Syngenta is delighted to announce the appointment of Yolandi Furniss as Seed­care Marketing Lead for South Africa. Seedcare is the portfolio of Syngenta technologies that protects and enhances the performance of field crop, vegetable and ornamental seeds. The portfolio also contains products that stimulate growth and protect emerging crops from environmental stresses, and help the seedlings to process nutrients and water more efficiently.

Yolandi brings with her a wealth of over 25 years’ experience in the South African agricultural sector, including working in the seed industry since 2016. An impressive track record and many notable achievements highlight her dedi­cation to and passion for agriculture.