The largest agriculture sector in Botswana: Cattle and livestock

In Botswana, agriculture plays a crucial role in the livelihoods of many citizens, despite contributing only about 2% to the nation’s GDP. The sector is driven predominantly by livestock production, particularly cattle, which accounts for an estimated 80% of the agricultural GDP. Cattle farming is central not only to Botswana’s rural economy but also to its export market, with the country boasting a cattle population of approximately 2,1 million.

This makes livestock, particularly cattle production, the largest agricultural sector in Botswana. Cattle rearing thrives in Botswana’s

expansive rangelands, where traditional grazing systems have evolved into more modern livestock management techniques. While the sector has traditionally operated on subsistence-level farming, commercial cattle farming has grown, largely due to government-led initiatives aimed at improving production efficiency and market access.

Former President Ian Khama urged the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security to increase domestic food production, while also developing incentives to attract investment into the agricultural sector.

Challenges with cattle farming

The beef industry is a vital export earner for Botswana, particularly in the European Union, where Botswana has been able to maintain market access for its high-quality, range-fed beef.

However, despite its potential, the development of a fully modernised cattle farming industry has been hampered by several challenges. The government’s monopoly on meat processing plants and exports, along with the controlled pricing of livestock, has made it difficult for private players to maximise profits. In addition, outbreaks of foot and mouth disease, particularly in the northeastern part of the country, have occasionally affected the cattle trade, limiting both domestic and international sales.

Despite these constraints, Botswana continues to seek new market opportunities abroad, with a growing interest in exporting beef to the Middle East and the United States. The Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) is currently working on strategies to explore these lucrative markets, which could further boost the country’s livestock industry.

Why cattle farming dominates in Botswana

1. Tradition and culture

Cattle have long been a symbol of wealth and status in Botswana’s culture. For many, cattle ownership is deeply intertwined with social

standing, family wealth, and heritage. Traditionally, cattle were used as a form of currency and dowry, and even today, they continue to

be a measure of economic security for many rural families.

2. Geographic suitability

Botswana’s geography, characterised by vast rangelands, is well-suited for extensive cattle grazing. Although the country is arid, with

over 70% of its land covered by desert and poor soils, it has large areas suitable for raising cattle. These rangelands allow for rangefed beef production, which gives Botswana an edge in exporting premium quality beef, especially to markets that prioritise grass-fed, organic meat products, such as the European Union.

3. Government support

Recognising the importance of livestock, the Botswana government has made efforts to support and modernise the sector. Past and current administrations have encouraged domestic production and have put policies in place to promote the sustainable growth of the cattle industry. Former President Ian Khama, for example, emphasised the need to increase domestic food production, which led to government-backed initiatives to improve the viability of commercial cattle farming.

4. Export potential

Botswana has built a reputation for high-quality beef, particularly in European markets. The country has been able to meet the strict health and safety standards required by the European Union, allowing it to access premium beef markets. With 80% of Botswana’s agricultural GDP coming from livestock production, export revenue from beef has become crucial for the country’s economy. The

government is actively seeking to expand its market base, focusing on regions like the Middle East and even the United States, where

there is potential to increase beef exports.

Livestock, particularly cattle, remains the backbone of Botswana’s agricultural sector, supporting both subsistence farming and commercial export activities. Despite challenges such as disease outbreaks, water scarcity, and the constraints of government monopolies, the livestock industry continues to thrive. With government initiatives to attract investment, expand into new markets, and introduce modern farming technologies, Botswana’s cattle industry has the potential to not only sustain its economy but also to become a key player in global meat production.

