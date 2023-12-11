The drive towards increased efficiency in the sawmilling sector finds a ready solution in Wood-Mizer’s Smart Log Processing (SLP) system.

Sawmillers all share the same objective – to produce sawn timber in the most cost effective and efficient way possible to maximise profits.

This search for bigger efficiency includes a number of factors.

The total volume through the sawmill and the conversion to sawn timber typically called recovery, is an important measure of overall efficiency.

When small or medium-sized log diameters or low value logs impact on recovery, it can reduce efficiency.

But when a changing forestry environment where small to medium size diameter and low value logs from thinnings operations or the tops of harvested trees is readily available, it can be an opportunity to boost efficiency if the line is tooled to process this type of log accurately and consistently.

Increased mechanisation that can smooth the flow of logs through the line and reduce labour costs bills, reduced energy and maintenance costs, and reduce costs to train staff to ensure accurate cutting are further opportunities to improve efficiency.

SLP – A blueprint for efficiency

Wood-Mizer’s Smart Log Processing system is a flexible series of modular products that uses thin-kerf blades on each sawmill unit in the line to deliver better yield and higher profits from low value logs between 100 – 400mm in diameter to increase overall efficiency.

The SLP line has been successfully used in sawing high quality structural timber to pallet material. It is a diverse line that can be adapted to many different configurations to suit the sawmillers needs.

Because the line is modular, machines in the line can be arranged to suit the cutting needs of the sawmiller. The SLP line utilises Wood-Mizer’s modular system, with many of the machines using the same electrical parts, belts, and bearings, requiring the sawmiller to keep fewer spares on hand.

The SLP line:

Costs less than similar lines

Requires low installation costs

Modular to expand with sawmill needs

Produces more product and less waste

Lowers power consumption

Is inexpensive to maintain

Uses thin-kerf blades to deliver better log yield than other processing methods.

Blade maintenance easy with Wood-Mizer’s proprietary blade maintenance equipment

Includes material handling systems to increase mechanisation and throughput

An ideal sawmilling solution for markets where small to medium sized logs

Easy to use and low training costs

A typical SLP line consists of the following units:

A Twin Vertical Saw (TVS) for primary breakdown to produce two-sided cant.

A Single Vertical Saw (SVS) for secondary breakdown to produce third side of three-sided cant

Resaw options on both the secondary breakdown and recovery side. Up to six resaws inline to produce six boards and one slab in one pass

Edger on recovery to square slab sides and cut boards into final spec boards

Various log in and outfeed options to allow for stable and accurate cutting during primary breakdown

Various material handling options to increase mechanisation and reduce labour costs

SLP – Tried and tested

The SLP system was first introduced to the market in 2007. Since then, the solution has found international application in sawmilling markets around the world.

South Africa has been no exception. Full lines or variations of the SLP system that have slotted into existing sawmilling lines now operate throughout South Africa.

Telling examples of sawmills that have run the SLP system in SA with success are Spitzkop Sawmill, CRS Timbers and Holkay Sawmill, to mention a few.

An SLP system that went live in SA in the Western Cape in 2015 illustrates the value of the solution further.

When the system was commissioned in 2015, the sawmill owners had a projected monthly figure of

800 m³ into the mill and 400 m³ of sawn timber out and a recovery percentage of 66%.

Current figures for the unit stand at 2250 m³ into the mill and 1050 m³ of sawn timber out per month. Recovery stands at 72%. Log diameters vary from 130 mm upwards and logs lengths of between 2,4 and 3 m.

The owners are confident that output can be expanded further going forward with the profitably of the mill exceeding all expectations