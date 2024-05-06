Redefine irrigation with Agrico

If you are looking for excellence in irrigation, look no further. Agrico is the expert in this field.

Their very first implement was already built in 1988 and since then they have only gotten bigger and better. Now they have three factories, equipped with the latest technology for the best possible pivots production.

The sky is the limit with Agrico, with their 35 branches all over the continent of Africa.

Agrico is also known as the professionals in PVC, as the oldest manufacturer of PVC pipes in South Africa. Today they manufacture over 3 million meters annually.

Leaders worldwide, Agrico produced the very first theft-proof irrigation system in the world!

For more information and world-class irrigation systems, visit https://www.agrico.co.za/.