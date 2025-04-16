ProAgri Africa 111

349 words

Dear readers,

Sometimes, the most humbling experiences come when you least expect them. Our recent visit to the warm and welcoming heart of Zambia was exactly that – a journey that reminded us of the resilience, innovation, and passion that drives African agriculture forward every single day.

As we made our way through the lush fields of Mkushi in the northern parts of Zambia, we had the incredible opportunity to witness something truly awe-inspiring: the largest centre pivot in Africa (if not in the world) – Reinke SuperGator. Towering over the vast landscape, this engineering marvel is a testament to what can be achieved when technology and determination meet in the field. This pivot is 491,11 metres long, it has 9 towers, 6,1 metres to trusses and is irrigating a 75 hectare field. The pivot will be used to irrigate a new block of bananas, set to be planted soon. Read the full story on our website.

But our journey did not end there. We had the privilege of reconnecting with some of our loyal and longstanding customers who continue to play a vital role in Zambia’s agricultural success. Tiger Animal Feeds remains a cornerstone in the livestock nutrition field, consistently delivering quality and value. At TractorZam, the proud distributor of Valtra tractors, we saw first-hand the dedication behind a brand that continues to grow with its farmers. And at Zambeef, we witnessed their impressive fleet of Valtra tractors hard at work – a true showcase of efficiency and reliability in action. Read more about these inspiring visits on page 2.

Our travels also took us to the annual AgriTech Expo in Chisamba – a highlight on the agricultural calendar and a powerful reminder of the innovation and collaboration shaping the future of farming in Africa. Look out for a full breakdown of the expo’s highlights in our next edition – it is not to be missed! Thank you to each and every farmer, partner, and friend who welcomed us so warmly on Zambian soil. Your passion and perseverance continue to inspire us.

ProAgri greetings!

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za