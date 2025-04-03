LiuGong leads South Africans into a greener future

454 words

Green is the new yellow in the heavy machinery industry and it is all thanks to LiuGong.

For many years companies have relied on diesel engines to power their mining, construction and agricultural machinery. LiuGong however has taken their commitment to a greener and more sustainable future internationally, by introducing their wide range of electric powered green machines. These zero-emission machines not only reduce emissions but also save on operational costs, increasing efficiency and making them the number one choice for any company who wants to save money and the planet.

LiuGong’s journey and dedication to technological development started in 1958 they started manufacturing in India in 2007, and between 2010 and 2014, they secured themselves in the global market by expanding to countries like Asia, North America and Europe.

In 2014 they launched the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) project, and five years later they displayed their BEV products for the first time. Nine years on LiuGong proudly boasts a BEV range that includes wheel loaders, excavators, mining trucks, graders, rollers, skid steer loaders, reach stackers, forklifts, aerial work platforms, hybrid tractors and concrete mixers.

While global energy priorities are changing, many companies are looking to cleaner, more sustainable options that will also not break the bank. It is true that one of these machines may initially be marginally more expensive, but with an operational cost of 60% to 70% less, they quickly pay for themselves.

LiuGong’s green machines also provide you with faster dynamic response times, and independent control of hydraulics and transmission results in adding 20% more efficiency to your operations. Coupled with simplified mechanical and energy recovery to enhance your braking, the machine proves to be more reliable as well.

With the reduced noise pollution on these machines, they are also ideal for working on low noise projects like, among others, municipal maintenance, agriculture and garden construction.

LiuGong understands the challenges their customers face when it comes to electric machinery, that is why they offer tailored solutions for your transition to electric machinery. Their range of options include pure electric, tethered cable, battery swapping and hybrid among others.

In December 2024 LiuGong partnered with ELB Equipment who will be LiuGong’s sole distributor in South Africa. This partnership allows South African companies to also step into a greener, more technological future. After receiving intense training from LiuGong experts on their wide range of equipment, the ELB team is geared to be your point of contact on LiuGong machines.

LiuGong takes their environmental responsibility serious and have over the years become a leader in earth moving machines and green technology. With their eyes firmly focused on the future, it is exciting to see what they will deliver next.