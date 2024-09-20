City Drilling offers groundbreaking solutions … literally!

Take a look at your backyard. Does it seem dry and bare? Imagine if it could be hiding a spring of fresh water! With City Drilling, that dream can become a reality.

Who is City Drilling?

City Drilling is a company that specialises in drilling boreholes in small urban yards. They use a unique method where the compressor and drilling machines are separate, allowing the drill to navigate through tight spaces. Their powerful compressor is capable of drilling over 200 metres deep. This significantly increases the chances of finding a strong water source.

The company serves a wide area in Gauteng. Whether you are home owner or from corporate buildings, they have got you covered.

City Drilling’s vision is to provide professional borehole drilling services, build long-term relationships with clients, and become the best drilling company in Gauteng. Their mission emphasises being the most honest and ethical partner in the industry. This means offering the highest level of professionalism while protecting the environment.

City Drilling’s main principles are keeping safety first, working well together, finishing jobs, upholding high standards, solving problems creatively, and caring for the environment. These principles shape how they work and interact with clients, providing dependable and ethical service.

This is why you need to invest in a borehole

Drilling a borehole offers numerous advantages, including:

With a borehole, you have full autonomy over your water source, ensuring reliability and independence from municipal supplies.

Over time, a borehole can reduce your water bills, making it a cost-effective solution.

Boreholes provide a consistent water supply, eliminating the risk of water cuts or shortages.

Borehole water is typically free from the chemicals used in municipal water treatment, offering cleaner and healthier water.

A borehole can enhance the value of your property, making it more attractive to potential buyers.

A well-maintained borehole can last for decades, providing a sustainable water source for many years.

By using groundwater, you reduce the strain on municipal water systems and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Borehole water is ideal for maintaining gardens and lawns, allowing you to enjoy lush greenery without worrying about high water bills.

Contact details

For more information, contact Rhiaan Scheepers at (+27)73-093-5550 / info@citydrilling.co.za. Alternatively, you can reach Wessel at: (+27)82-416-9644. You can also visit their website at www.citydrilling.co.za or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CityDrillingPretoria.