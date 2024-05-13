AgriTech Expo Zambia shapes the future of agriculture for Zambia and neighbouring African countries

More than 18 000 visitors poured through the gates of AgriTech Expo 2024 in Chisamba, Zambia, all eager to learn of the latest developments in agriculture.

The organiser, DLG Agriculture, along with the Zambian National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and venue hosts, Golden Valley Research Trust (GART), were very proud to open the gates for the 10th anniversary of AgriTech Expo Zambia.

The goal of the expo is establishing a marketplace for regional and international industry professionals, young agri entrepreneurs and farmers of all scales, to come together in one location to conduct exclusive agribusiness transactions while being informed on the latest global industry trends to advance into the next generation of food production.

The expo scored with outstanding exhibitor satisfaction and second-highest visitor numbers in its history with 18 800 attendees and 175 exhibitors displaying their latest products.

Networking, workshops, crop plots, machinery and several demonstrations were some of the highlights of the expo. The expo consistently presents cuttingedge technology and machinery contributing to sustainable farming practices and agribusiness success.

The expo grounds comprises of 85 000 square metres of exhibition space and offered both small and emerging farmers as well as large-scale and commercial farmers a professional business platform where they experienced the latest offerings from world class suppliers of

agriculture machinery. Minister Reuben Mutolo Phiri of Agriculture and Minister Mike E Mposha, of Water Development and Sanitation, also attended the expo.

Two new inclusions to the expo were an expanded drone zone with five exhibitors, and the insurance and finance zone where farmers and stakeholders were able to inform themselves on the latest products from well-known brands and explore financing options.

In addition to the expanded zones and technology, AgriTech Expo Zambia continued to keep its international flair with more country pavilions from Zimbabwe and China. International suppliers from Germany, Czech Republic, South Africa, Mauritius, United Kingdom,

Zimbabwe, and Russia displayed their products and innovations from their parts of the world tailored to the needs of the farmers in the region.

The expo also included an irrigation zone, energy park, livestock zone, machinery and equipment demonstration area, and a SME and business zone.

We look forward to the AgriTech Expo of 2025, to see even more technological advancements and improvements that can benefit the farmer.

For more information about the AgriTech expo, visit their website at https://agritech-expo.com/.