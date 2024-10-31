Zimbabwe puts more wheels on the ground to drive agri sector

In the past few months, Zimbabwe has upscaled agriculture mechanisation, trumpeting tractors as major drivers of an ambitious project that will turn the sector into a multi-billion dollar industry.

The country has in recent years turned to mechanised agriculture as the answer to increased production, raising hope that the sector could return to its glory days when it was a top foreign currency earner.

Under mechanised agriculture, the country was a major exporter of agriculture produce and also a regional food producer, but its fortunes have dwindled in recent years, with officials citing lack of long-term investment in the capital intensive sector.

Smallholders, the major producers of maize-the county’s staple-have failed to reach their full potential owing to lagging behind in mechanising their operations. Draught power has always been a drawback for Zimbabwe’s agriculture, with indigenous farmers continuing to rely on donkeys and oxen to work the land.

New farmers who are beneficiaries of the land reform programme have been criticised by government for failing to utilise the land, while the farmers complain that they lack resources such as tractors that would help put more land under productive use.

In March this year, the ministry of agriculture announced that government had mobilised 14 000 tractors towards the winter wheat season, a significant number expected to see an increase in wheat hectarage.

Zimbabwe has seen a decrease in wheat production during previous seasons, but the investment in mechanisation, especially tractors, is seen by the agriculture ministry as a major step in addressing that deficit.

The announcement of the mobilisation of the 14 000 tractors was accompanied by plans to increase cereal production from 90 000 hectares in 2023 to 120 000 this year, a big jump as the country attempts to ease challenges faced by thousands of wheat farmers who rely on seasonal manual labour. At the time the 14 000 tractors were announced, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Obert Jiri said there was at least 137 000 hectares set aside for winter wheat, emphasising that it was only through mechanisation that this would be achieved.

“The estimated number of tractors in the country is 14 285 with a capacity to cover more than one million hectares, hence timely land preparation is assured,” Obert told state media.

To supplement the anticipated input driven by tractors, Obert said more than 300 combine harvesters were in place to cover more than 200 000 hectares. Before the disruption of the farming sector more than two decades ago, Zimbabwe boasted massive investment in the mechanisation of agriculture at a time when financial institutions bankrolled the sector.

The sector already relied on the once thriving vehicle manufacturing industry where tractors were locally produced. In the intervening years however, farmers have complained about the high cost of farming inputs such as tractors that would enable them to cover more land.

The country now imports virtually everything, raising the cost of production with agriculture also affected. While Zimbabwe has looked to countries such as Belarus and Russia to power its agriculture mechanisation project, other countries are also entering the fray, with government keen on expanding land under agriculture production.

During last month’s Zimbabwe Agriculture Show in Harare, the country’s capital city, Pakistan became the latest country to show interest in agriculture mechanisation including tractors.

It also emerged during the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show that Pakistani firms would supply motorcycles for use by agriculture extension officers, further putting more wheels on the ground as the country aims for increased production. In April during the Iran-Africa International Economic Conference, it was

announced that the Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company would be setting up shop in Zimbabwe, a major step that would see tractors being assembled in the country.

If this comes to fruition, this will significantly reduce the country’s import bill blamed for gobbling scarce forex that would otherwise be allocated to other critical sectors.

“Zimbabwe welcomes the Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company to set up a plant in Zimbabwe. I hope that this critical project will enhance Zimbabwe’s agricultural mechanisation programme and productivity,” Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said in April after the signing of the MOU with Iran officials.

While the push to bring more wheels to the agriculture sector is expected to encourage food production, the sector continues to face many challenges, especially among thousands of smallholders who cannot afford farming inputs.