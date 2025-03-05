ZA Trucks & Trailers: Your Trusted Partner for Quality Pre-Owned Commercial Vehicles

651 words

Who is ZA Trucks & Trailers?

ZA Trucks & Trailers is a leading professional dealership specialising in the buying and selling of pre-owned commercial, heavy-duty trucks, trailers, and yellow equipment. With a reputation built on quality and reliability, we take pride in offering a wide range of ex-fleet trucks and trailers to meet the diverse needs of our clients.

Our Legacy and Experience

Since our establishment in February 2018, ZA Trucks & Trailers has been committed to providing high-quality commercial vehicles to various industries. Our years of experience and expertise in the industry allow us to offer top-tier service, ensuring that every customer finds the right vehicle for their business needs.

Who We Serve

Our customer base spans a wide range of industries, including:

Farmers looking for durable transport solutions

Mining companies requiring heavy-duty vehicles

Construction businesses in need of reliable equipment

Tender-driven businesses and start-ups looking to expand their fleet

Whether you’re an entrepreneur starting a new venture or a business owner seeking to enhance your existing fleet, ZA Trucks & Trailers has the right solution for you.

Our Location

We are conveniently located in Gauteng, South Africa, along the N14/R28 highway in the Muldersdrift area. Finding us is easy—simply search for ZA Trucks & Trailers on Google Maps to access our precise location.

Serving South Africa and Beyond

ZA Trucks & Trailers extends its services throughout South Africa and neighboring countries, including Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and even the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). No matter where you are, we strive to provide accessible and efficient solutions for your trucking needs.

Delivery and Pickup Options

While delivery is not included in the purchase of your asset, we make exceptions for export clients by assisting with transport to a border location for collection at an additional charge. This service can be arranged with your sales representative for added convenience.

Our Truck and Trailer Brands

ZA Trucks & Trailers offers a variety of top-tier brands, ensuring quality and durability:

Trucks: Freightliner, Hino, Isuzu, Iveco, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Scania, UD Quon, Volvo.

Truck Trailers: Afrit, CIMC, GRW, Henred Fruehauf, HPC Steel Pressing, Paramount, Road Hog Trailers, SA Truck Bodies, Tank Clinic, Trailmax.

Types of Truck Trailers Available

We offer a wide selection of truck trailers, including:

Side Tippers

Drop Side Tippers

Flat Decks

Tautliners

Superlink Flat Decks

Tri-Axle Tautliner Trailers

Tri-Axle Flat Decks

Tri-Axle Fuel Tankers

Diesel Tankers

Pre-Owned and New Sales

While our primary focus is on pre-owned fleet trucks, trailers, and plant equipment, we are also a preferred dealer for PRBB, offering new side tippers for customers looking for brand-new solutions.

Trade-Ins and Valuations

ZA Trucks & Trailers also buys pre-owned trucks, trailers, and plant equipment. If you’re looking to trade in your vehicle, contact our Sales Manager, Kalla, at (+27) 83 277 4053 for a valuation.

The Purchase Process

Purchasing a truck or trailer with us is straightforward:

Browse our inventory online through our website, Auto Trader, Truck & Trailer, Gumtree, Agri4All, or CommercialFind. Submit an inquiry on vehicles of interest. A salesperson will contact you to schedule a viewing and test drive. You can also visit us in person to speak directly with our sales team.

Sales Only – No Rentals

ZA Trucks & Trailers strictly sells vehicles and equipment; we do not offer rental services.

Hassle-Free Export Assistance

For customers exporting trucks and trailers, we streamline the process using a professional export company to handle paperwork, dotting, and clearance. We also provide a runner service to assist with crossing the border smoothly and efficiently.

Get in Touch with Our Sales Team

For inquiries or assistance, contact our dedicated sales representatives:

Sebastian: 060 579 4564 / 010 823 5409

060 579 4564 / 010 823 5409 Kalla: 083 277 4053 / 010 823 6657

083 277 4053 / 010 823 6657 Bev: 083 279 6692 / 010 823 7369

At ZA Trucks & Trailers, we are committed to providing the best pre-owned commercial vehicles with unparalleled service and support. Whether you need a single truck or an entire fleet, we are here to help you find the perfect solution for your business.