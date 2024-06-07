Wolff Autohaus now has a rent-to-own option on their trucks

Since the start of Wolff Autohaus in 2000, they have always been looking for ways to address the problems their clients face. Tougher times means the budget is not always available to buy the workhorses you need for your company, but Wolff Autohaus is here to help.

They have partnered with Innosight Commercial and Financial Solutions, in March this year, to provide access to credit applications focussed on allowing finance solutions to their business partners and clients in the commercial sector. Wolff Autohaus are solution driven to create finance solutions tailored to the specific needs of each client.

Clients now have the opportunity to own a truck and have minimal financial input. Although they are placing their focus on commercial trucks, this option is available to anyone, and any credit worthy individual or company is welcome to contact them.

Innosight’s asset-based financing option allows clients to apply for rental finance, instalment sale options and rent to own solutions. This is an opex rental finance product designed to meet cashflow and budgeting needs. Their finance terms range from 36 to 60 months and annual escalation options are available.

The benefit of this product is:

It is very easy to account for in the books, from an accounting point of view

All rentals are tax deductible

Companies and individuals can get a higher tax advantage than on an instalment sale basis if financed over a shorter term than five years

Upgrade options are available during the agreement

Innosight also has a cash advance product for short-term working capital solutions available.

To apply you will need:

A signed credit application

A pro-forma supplier invoice or quotation

A full description of the use of the equipment you are applying for

Copies of the company’s Director’s ID document

Copy of company registration documents

Any contracts backing the use of the equipment (if applicable)

Three months bank statements

Latest signed audited financial statements

Signed up to date management accounts

This finance option is more flexible and gives more people access to owning trucks.

You can contact the Wolff Autohaus salesmen to get more info and assistance, visit the website www.innosight.co.za, or send an e-mail to Gary from Innosight at gary@innosight.co.za. You can also visit the Wolff Autohaus website www.wolffautohaus.co.za to start shopping today.