VIDEO: Tiger Animal Feeds in Zambia: How livestock grows strong

Feed is just as important as breed. That is why animals thrive on the superb feed supplied by Tiger Animal Feeds. Tiger Animal Feeds, together with Tiger Chicks, forms part of the Astrol Foods group, an extension of the well-known Meadow Feeds brand in South Africa.

With a proud heritage rooted in technical excellence and a deep commitment to agricultural growth, Tiger Animal Feeds has become a trusted name among Zambian farmers. Herman Nienaber, Chief Operating Officer of Tiger Animal Feeds and Tiger Chicks, tells more about the company’s history, operations, and vision for the future.

