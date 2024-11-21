Categories: VideosPublished On: 21st November 2024

VIDEO: Throwback to the spectacular Santa Gertrudis summer sale auction

With buyers coming in all the way from Zimbabwe, you know that this auction was top-tier!

Santa Gertrudis are known for their quality bulls, which are excellent for reproduction, have incredible muscle composition and easily adapt to their surroundings. With average prices just under R82 000 for these bulls, this sale ended on a high.

Don’t miss upcoming auctions! Take a look at their website at https://santagertrudis.co.za/ for more information.

