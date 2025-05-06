Categories: Animal feedPublished On: 6th May 2025

VIDEO: National Milling highlights excellence at AgriTech Expo!

National Milling once again attended the AgriTech Expo in Zambia, displaying quality products and service to new clients while catching up with old ones.

National milling is the largest milling company in Zambia and their Mother’s Pride and People’s Pride brands delivers some of the best quality flour, mealie meal and polished rice. The National Milling feed division is also the producers of the highest quality stockfeed in Zambia. They produce poultry- and pig feed and have recently added fish feeds to their range as well.

With over fifty branches throughout Zambia, you will not have to look far to find them, Buying from National milling does not only mean you get quality products but also excellent service and advise.

 

