National Milling Corporation: Feeding Zambia’s nation and their livestock

Farmers could see where their products go an consumers could learn where their food and feeds come from at the exhibition of National Milling Corporation Ltd AgriTech at Expo Zambia 2025.

National Milling Corporation is the largest milling company in Zambia, and the expo, which was attended by some 150 exhibitors from all over the world, brought together an estimated 19 500 local and international farmers, agribusinesses and industry stakeholders, highlighting Zambia’s role as regional leader in agriculture.

The expo also provided a platform for the National Milling Corporation to engage with the farmers who supply their raw materials.

Sven Pihlblad, General Manager of the stock feed division, NAMFEEDS, of NMC, that is involved in the production of human foods and livestock feed, shared information on the milling giant.

“Human food is well known as Mother’s Pride and People’s Pride,” Sven said. “We produce flour, mealie meal, and polish and sell rice – all products you are well aware of and have grown up with.”

“In addition, the feed producing division of National Milling provides the highest quality stock feed in Zambia for the livestock that is mostly kept in this country.”

This include feed for cattle, sheep, goats, and poultry. “We have the best feeds for your broilers, layers and pullets,” Sven said.

They also specialise in swine feed and as a great innovating company, NMC also recently invested in fish feeds and offers high-quality dairy feeds.

National Milling is represented nationwide all over Zambia. “Products are readily available to our customers in all provincial capitals. There are also at least fifty depots in different parts of the country where NMC’s products are provided at a fair, good-value price to customers wherever they may be, and whether they are big or small.”

According to Sven, NMC was happy to be at AgriTech again. “This is a good opportunity to interact with our customers and the industry to show them, remind them and talk to them about our good quality products.”

According to him, National Milling not only provides world class quality products for humans and animals, but they are also involved in the training of their customers. “We frequently go around the country: We talk to our customers, have workshops and field days with them. We also ensure that our staff are experts on the products they sell so they will give you a good smile, but also a very technical detail to the product that they sell.”

He said National Milling is grateful for a very good year with good rainfall. “We are going to get back onto our very good quality Zambian raw material. We congratulate the farmers of Zambia for recovering from a drought and rising to the challenge. We are confident that we have an adequate maize and soya bean harvest, the main raw materials for the business we do on the feed side.”

He said National Milling is confident that 2025 will be better than 2024. “We are better prepared with energy and have prepared alternative energy sources, and with water from the rains the farmers will have products to sell to us.

“We are grateful to them for providing us with these good-quality products that we add value to. On the other side of the coin, we provide a market for them. We thank the farmers of Zambia for believing in our product and supplying us with the raw materials that we require for this business.”

National Milling’s headquarters are on Lilayi Rd, Chilanga in Lusaka, while the feed mill is on Mulamba Road in the capital. There are also branches in Kitwe and Livingston, which takes care of the southern region.

Sven urged farmers and customers to visit the website https://nmc.co.zm/ and social media sites for more information. “Google search National Milling Corporation and you will certainly be able to get in touch with us and get the product and service that you deserve.”