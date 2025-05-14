Feeding Zambia’s future: The story behind Tiger Animal Feeds

591 words

Inside Tiger Animal Feeds' modern feed mill – where cutting-edge technology and expert formulation come together to produce highquality livestock feed.

Feed is just as important as breed. That is why animals thrive on the superb feed supplied by Tiger Animal Feeds.

Tiger Animal Feeds, together with Tiger Chicks, forms part of the Astrol Foods group, an extension of the well-known Meadow Feeds brand in South Africa. With a proud heritage rooted in technical excellence and a deep commitment to agricultural growth, Tiger Animal Feeds has become a trusted name among Zambian farmers. Herman Nienaber, Chief Operating Officer of Tiger Animal Feeds and Tiger Chicks, tells more about the company’s history, operations, and vision for the future.

A legacy of growth and innovation

“Tiger Animal Feeds was established in 1996, initially as a maize mill,” Herman explains.

“Our first feed production lines used equipment from Meadow Feeds in South Africa. Over time, we continuously upgraded our machinery, and three years ago, we began building a completely new, state-of-the-art feed mill.”

This commitment to innovation is rooted in the group’s relationship with Meadow Feeds-Africa’s largest animal feed manufacturer. Through close collaboration with technical experts in South Africa and around the globe, Tiger Animal Feeds remains at the forefront of feed formulation and livestock nutrition.

World-class standards with local expertise

All feeds produced at Tiger Animal Feeds meets internationally recognised nutritional standards. Their team of expert nutritionists works closely with Meadow Feeds’ technical division, utilising advanced feed formulation software to create optimal blends for various livestock needs.

“Some feed on the market may seem cheaper, but when the protein and energy levels are substandard, animals consume more of it, ultimately increasing the farmer’s cost,” Herman notes.

“Our feeds may cost slightly more, but the nutritional value ensures faster growth and better conversion rates, meaning animals reach market weight sooner and generate more profit for the farmer.”

A full range of products

While poultry feed remains the cornerstone of Tiger’s business, the company manufactures a comprehensive range of feeds for various animals, including ducks, quail, cattle, and even pets. “Top Dog, our premium dog food, is also very popular and stocked in supermarkets across Zambia,” Herman says. In addition, Tiger Chicks supplies high-quality day-old broiler chicks to farmers, helping them kickstart successful poultry operations.

Beyond feed – technical support for farmers

What truly sets Tiger Animal Feeds apart is their commitment to customer support. Every feed purchase comes with access to the company’s technical advisory services. “Our advisors are available to visit farms, assess broiler house setups, and guide farmers on matters such as proper feeder and drinker spacing,” Herman says.

This personalised service extends beyond poultry. Whether it may be a dairy farm, a beef operation, or a backyard broiler setup, Tiger Animal Feeds is ready to support farmers with tailored advice and practical solutions.

Looking ahead

Herman sees a bright future for both Tiger Animal Feeds and the agricultural sector in Zambia: “Zambia is blessed with rich natural resources and fertile soils. The potential for agricultural growth is enormous, and we are excited to be part of that journey.”

Whether you are in Zambia or anywhere in the Southern African region, Tiger Animal Feeds invites you to reach out for expert nutritional guidance and premium feed solutions.

For more information, contact Tiger Animal Feeds by sending an e-mail to sales.office@tigerfeeds.co.zm or contact them on (+260)96-676-3650 or (+260)96-779-0404.