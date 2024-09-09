Pyramid Voere: Supplying your horses with the right nutrition

Pyramid Voere, a trusted name in horse nutrition, has been serving horse owners since 1994, and is proudly celebrating their 30 year anniversary. They are known for their high-quality formulations and commitment to the health and wellness of horses and have earned the trust of owners and trainers alike.

Due to popular demand, Pyramid Voere has brought back their specifically formulated horse meal called 14% Performance Horse Meal. This product is much more than just a feed — it is a formula designed for optimal horse health and peak performance, that brings out the best in your horse, both in the arena and out on the trail.

14% Performance Horse Meal benefits:

This blend nourishes your horse from the inside out, ensuring a glossy, well-maintained coat that shines with health

The slow-release energy formula ensures that your horse has the stamina to perform at its best all day long

This carefully balanced protein content is vital for muscle growth and recovery, supporting your horse’s strength and overall physical condition

Whether your horse competes or works hard every day, this feed is tailored to improve stamina and resilience, helping horses maintain performance over extended periods

Ideal for horses with specific dietary requirements, the low-maize formula ensures you are giving your horse only the best nutrition without unnecessary additives

Pyramid Voere has a promotion running on this top-of-the-line horse meal and makes for a perfect opportunity for you to invest in your horses’ health, so that they can continue to gallop to greatness.

For more information, contact Evert Greyvenstein at (+27)-79-510-6991 / info@thefertilizermarket.co.za.