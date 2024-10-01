Categories: VideosPublished On: 1st October 2024

VIDEO: Major Cyclone mower – Valtrac

By 1 min read

Screenshot 2024-10-01 092828

The key to productivity lies in finding a system that works efficiently and promotes quality output.

The Cyclone is available in eight different sizes from 2,1 to 6,5 metres.

Valtrac is the sole importer of Major Cyclone mowers. These mowers are also used with great success in the USA and Australia for stubble management in cotton and maize fields.

To experience Valtrac’s excellent service delivery and find out what solutions they have for your farm, contact them at (+27)56-817-7338 or send an e-mail to sales@valtrac.co.za. Also, feel free to visit the website at www.valtrac.co.za to check out other quality products.

0
Views: 640 Comments on VIDEO: Major Cyclone mower – Valtrac
Tags: , , , ,

Deel hierdie artikel.

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

VIDEO: Major Cyclone mower – Valtrac testimonial
VIDEO: Staalmeester | NAMPO Cape 2024
VIDEO: John Deere – It’s Time To Grow Event 2024
VIDEO: Rovic se tandwerkmasjien berei jou voor vir ‘n super plantseisoen!
0