VIDEO: Major Cyclone mower – Valtrac

The key to productivity lies in finding a system that works efficiently and promotes quality output.

The Cyclone is available in eight different sizes from 2,1 to 6,5 metres.

Valtrac is the sole importer of Major Cyclone mowers. These mowers are also used with great success in the USA and Australia for stubble management in cotton and maize fields.

To experience Valtrac’s excellent service delivery and find out what solutions they have for your farm, contact them at (+27)56-817-7338 or send an e-mail to sales@valtrac.co.za. Also, feel free to visit the website at www.valtrac.co.za to check out other quality products.