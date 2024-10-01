VIDEO: Major Cyclone mower – Valtrac testimonial

Mark Hauff shares his experience of using the Major Cyclone mower.

Struggling with three mowers that could barely keep up with their tasks during peak season was not something Mark Hauff wanted to waste his time on any longer. He is a second-generation dairy farmer from southern KwaZulu-Natal, near Ixopo.

Major Equipment (Intl) Ltd is a manufacturer of agricultural equipment based in County Mayo, Ireland.

With a track record of success since 1976, Major prioritises durability, simplicity, and reliability in its products to meet various agricultural and commercial needs worldwide. By prioritising customer needs and using modern manufacturing techniques, Major continuously delivers exceptional solutions for businesses to thrive. After thorough research, Mark found a product that meets his needs: the Major Cyclone mower/shredder.

Valtrac is the sole importer of Major Cyclone mowers. These mowers are also used with great success in the USA and Australia for stubble management in cotton and maize fields. To experience Valtrac’s excellent service delivery and find out what solutions they have for your farm, contact them at (+27)56-817-7338 or send an e-mail to sales@valtrac.co.za. Also, feel free to visit the website at www.valtrac.co.za to check out other quality products.