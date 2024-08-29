Categories: Stock and game farming videos, Video'sPublished On: 29th August 2024

VIDEO: Have confidence in your seed treatment with LumiGen Farmer | Pioneer

You choose a seed treatment package to help assure a successful season. In turn, you should feel assured that those seed treatments perform as expected, and work well with the genetics you’re planting.

LumiGEN™ seed treatments are designed, verified and proven to work with Pioneer® genetics, giving farmers a higher level of confidence in their seed treatment options.

Go to https://www.pioneer.com/za/products/value-added-products/lumigen.html to learn more.

