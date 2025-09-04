Categories: VideosPublished On: 4th September 2025

VIDEO: Agrico PVC Pipes – Precision manufacturing delivering over 4 000 km of quality pipes annually

By 1 min read
101 words

Agrico PVC TN

An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Agrico’s world-class PVC pipe factory, where more than 4 000 km of top-quality pipes are manufactured every year. From the first stage of raw material preparation to the final inspection, discover:

✅ The step-by-step manufacturing process
✅ How Agrico ensures every pipe meets strict quality standards
✅ The different types of PVC pipes they produce for agriculture and industry

Whether you’re a farmer, contractor, or just curious about how PVC pipes are made, this video will give you an inside look at the technology, precision, and dedication that keep water and resources flowing.

Watch the video for more:

 

0
Views: 420 Comments on VIDEO: Agrico PVC Pipes – Precision manufacturing delivering over 4 000 km of quality pipes annually
Tags: , , ,

Deel hierdie artikel.

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

VIDEO: Frits Kroon Transport – Vervoerleiers in Suidelike Afrika
VIDEO: Versien jou voertuig met ‘n geruste hart by Mahindra
VIDEO: Mahindra XUV 3X0: ’n Motor vir die meisies!
VIDEO: Agri Afrika se reeks betroubare toerusting
0