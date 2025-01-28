The importance of working calmly with your livestock – and how Algar can help

In the world of agriculture, the health and wellbeing of your livestock aren’t just important for ethical reasons—they’re also directly tied to the productivity and success of your operation. Whether you’re managing cattle, sheep, or other animals, handling them calmly and effectively can have a profound impact on their growth, overall health, and, ultimately, your profitability.

At Algar, we understand the demands of livestock handling and the challenges farmers face when trying to maintain a calm and safe working environment. That’s why our livestock handling equipment is designed to help you work safer, easier, and quicker—without causing unnecessary stress to your animals.

Why calm handling matters

When animals are stressed, their bodies release cortisol and adrenaline, which can have several negative effects, such as:

Reduced weight gain: Stress affects digestion and metabolism, slowing weight gain in livestock.

Lower reproduction rates: Prolonged stress can interfere with reproductive performance.

Compromised immune systems: Animals under stress are more prone to illness, which can lead to additional expenses and losses.

Safety risks: Stressed animals are more likely to panic, leading to injuries for both the animals and the handlers.

By working calmly with your livestock, you can minimise these risks, improve their overall wellbeing, and create a safer working environment for everyone involved.

How Algar equipment supports calm and efficient handling

At Algar, our livestock handling equipment is built with animal safety and comfort in mind, ensuring smoother operations and better outcomes for your farm.

Here’s how we help you handle your livestock more effectively:

Safety for you and your animals

Our equipment, such as neck clamps, adjustable alleys, and sorting gates, is designed to hold livestock securely without causing undue stress or discomfort. This not only keeps your animals calm but also reduces the risk of injuries to handlers.

Efficiency and speed

Time is precious on the farm, and our equipment is engineered to make livestock handling quicker and easier. Whether you’re sorting sheep or working with cattle, our systems streamline the process, saving you valuable time and energy.

Versatility

Every farm is unique, and our equipment can be arranged to suit your specific needs. From adding a tilt crate for sheep handling to hybrid crates for more complex operations, our solutions are designed to grow and adapt with your farm.

Low-stress design

Our systems are crafted with animal behaviour in mind. Smooth surfaces, optimal spacing, and easy entry points ensure that livestock move naturally and without fear. This reduces stress and helps create a calm environment during handling.

Calm livestock, better results

When livestock are handled calmly and efficiently, the results speak for themselves:

Increased weight gain and productivity

Improved reproductive performance

Fewer injuries and health issues

Safer working conditions for handlers

Algar’s livestock handling equipment ensures that you can achieve these results while also making your day-to-day operations smoother and more manageable.

Work smarter with Algar

At Algar, we believe that farming should be both productive and humane. Our equipment is designed to bridge the gap between efficiency and animal welfare, giving you the tools to succeed while prioritising the wellbeing of your livestock.

Invest in equipment that works as hard as you do and experience the difference that calm, efficient livestock handling can make.

Contact Algar today to learn more about how our solutions can transform your farm operations. Together, we can build a future that’s safer, easier, and better for everyone—farmers and animals alike.

Algar – Built for Farmers, Designed for Success.

For any enquiries contact Charlotte at algar@algar.co.za, 082 324 6256 or visit Algar’s website at www.algar.co.za.