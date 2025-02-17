Handle your animals firmly but kindly with Tal-Tec

476 words

Greg Talbot demonstrating how easy it is to assemble Tal-Tec kraal sides and kraal gate.

The right equipment can make animal management a breeze, and with Tal-Tec equipment you know you have quality and ease of mind.

Tal-Tec has been manufacturing a wide range of equipment for cattle, sheep and goat farmers for more than fifty years. They are well-known for their neck clamps, but old trusted stalwarts like their kraal gates and water troughs are also still popular with farmers.

Kraal sides and gates

Tal-Tec’s kraal sides and gates are the perfect addition to your farm. This mobile kraal can be used in combination with an existing kraal or independently. Mobile kraals can be used to make it easier to move animals for regular checks.

Moving your kraal means you can practice rotational grazing and help to maintain a healthy pasture or keep sick animals separate from the rest of your herd with a small mobile kraal.

Tal-Tec’s kraal gates are one of their core products and Greg Talbot, owner of Tal-Tec, says it is very valuable to have a number of these kraal gates and sides on the farm.

“They are quick to set up and easy to move around,” he adds.

Each side is 3 m long and 1,6 m high, they come with a 16 mm thick connecting pin and when the lugs are connected these pins cannot come out. This means they are sturdy enough to keep cattle inside.

The kraal has a gate in the frame to easily move animals into and out of the kraal.

“These kraals are versatile because they can be fixed to an existing structure where they are very handy. You do not want your animals to mill around while your herd is moving through your kraal, so you can reduce that space with these gates,” Greg explains.

The cattle kraal sides are also available in 2,35 m length and 1,5 m height. Sheep and goat kraal sides are available in 900 mm and 1,2 m heights.

Galvanised water troughs

Tal-Tec has been producing water troughs for more than fifteen years, but recently added galvanised water troughs to their range.

The 2,4 m trough has a capacity of 400 litres and can be used for cattle. For sheep and goats, there is a 2,4 m trough with a capacity of 95 litres and a 1,2 m trough with a capacity of 43 litres.

For this new addition, Tal-Tec has changed the valve position so that animals cannot damage it. “Traditionally the valve was on the side and cattle could stand there and interfere with or damage the valve, but now it is protected,” says Greg.

These throughs are made of 1,6 mm thick steel, which makes them strong and sturdy. Animals can stand inside the trough, and it will not buckle or bend.

Visit Tal-Tec’s website at www.tal-tec.co.za to see their wide range of animal management products.