Tara golf carts tee off in South Africa

Smith Power Equipment has taken a bold swing at the South African golfing market with the launch of the Tara golf carts, the first fleet offering of its kind in the country. The unveiling took place during a prestigious event at Zwartkop Golf Estate, coinciding with the club’s celebrated “Lunch with the Legends” golf day, which featured South African golf icons like Gary Player, Dennis Hutchinson, and Sally Little.

The Tara golf cart is not only a newcomer to the market; it is a game-changer.

A hole-in-one for the golfing community

David Kelder, Managing Director of Smith Power Equipment, emphasised the company’s mission to provide high-quality, cost-effective options for the golfing industry.

“We are very excited to launch our new Tara golf carts. It has been a long time coming. High-end golf carts are getting very expensive, and a lot of golf courses cannot afford them,” he explained. “Our whole aim is to bring in a fleet cart at an affordable price, ensuring we capture a great market share. The Tara cart is a quality product with a fantastic warranty and a competitive price tag.”

At R127 500 (excluding VAT), the Tara golf cart is approximately 30% cheaper than comparable models, making it an attractive choice for golf courses looking to enhance their fleets without breaking the bank.

This ride is up to par!

Mark Chittenden, Brand Manager for Tara Golf Carts, provided a detailed overview of the cart’s specifications.

“This is a lithium-powered cart with a 105 amp battery, enough to handle three rounds of golf on a single charge,” he said. “The 4 kW motor, paired with a 400 amp controller, ensures smooth performance, and we can modify the controller to provide even more power if needed. The e-brake system is a standout feature, holding the cart securely on inclines and declines.”

The Tara cart also has thoughtful design elements, such as an adjustable steering column, wider foam-rise seats, and a full suite of accessories, including a windscreen, mirrors, sand bottle, cooler box, rain cover, bag holders, and a ball-and-club washer. Players will also appreciate the digital battery-life indicator, a unique addition to the cart’s dashboard.

“The adjustable steering column is a first in the industry,” Mark added. “It makes getting in and out of the cart effortless, catering to golfers of all sizes.”

Test drives and rave reviews

Golfers at Zwartkop Country Club were among the first to experience the Tara golf carts during the launch event. Course Manager Dale Hayes was particularly impressed.

“These carts are amazing because they have everything a golfer needs, from a cooler box for drinks to a handy battery-life gauge,” he said. “They are solid, good-looking, and unlike any other cart I have seen. I test-drove one and thought it was absolutely out of this world.”

Feedback from players echoed Dale’s enthusiasm. Simon Hill described the cart as comfortable and noted how smoothly it moved across the fairway as well as the rough. Arrie Rautenbach praised its solid build, quiet operation, and intuitive layout, while industry veteran William van Mierlo highlighted its affordability and practicality for golf clubs.

“I have been in the golf industry for about forty years,” William stated. “Over the years, I have seen the cost of golf carts skyrocket, which puts a lot of pressure on golf courses to maintain their fleets. The Tara cart, with its competitive price, is a solution that most clubs will be able to afford. This affordability will help sustain and support golf clubs throughout the year.”

William also commended the cart’s practical features, such as the foam-rise seats and the adjustable steering column, but he was especially impressed by the thoughtful storage solutions. “I like the little cubbyhole where you can store your phone and other small items, as well as the overall loading capacity.

“The right golf cart to buy is a Tara. It checks all the boxes for what a golf club or player needs.”

Swing into action

Smith Power Equipment’s partnership with Evolution Golf, the company behind the Tara carts, signals a new chapter for the South African golfing industry.

For more information about the Tara golf carts, visit www.smithpower.co.za/taragolfcarts, e-mail tara@smithpower.co.za, or call 011-284-2000.