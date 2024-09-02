Spray away pesky parasites with Tal-Tec

Every farmer loves their animals as if they were their own children. That is why they always want to ensure their animals are as healthy and safe as possible. Spraying your animals with a dip solution has been proven over the years as a top method to protect them from parasites and diseases.

Tal-Tec understands that farmers have different needs depending on a wide range of circumstances. That is why they offer four different spray races.

The sheep spray race is the ideal way to treat your goats and sheep. It is easy, affordable, and it works. The spray race has 15 nozzles that spray from the sides, underneath, and above, with one nozzle underneath the tail. It operates with a solenoid that is activated as soon as the animal passes the sensor. This spray race uses approximately two liters of dip solution per sheep. The rechargeable 12 V battery makes it easy to use anywhere. There is also an option to simply plug it into the electrical system.

If small livestock is not your thing and you are more into cattle, Tal-Tec has the right plan for you too! There are three options available: fully mobile, semi-mobile, and static spray races.

The mobile cattle spray race is very handy! It has wheels but can also be placed flat on the ground. Although the system is not roadworthy, you can tow it with a regular vehicle on the farm to where it is needed. A fuel-powered pump ensures it can work anywhere. It has a built-in tank that can store 600 liters of dip solution.

The semi-mobile spray race can also be transported but does not have its own wheels. It must be loaded onto a truck or trailer. This spray race works as follows: The dip solution is recovered through holes in the floor to be caught again in the tank. The floor can be opened to clean the tank thoroughly. There is no waste where you work.

The final option for your cattle is the static spray race. This spray race is permanently fixed to the floor and does not move. It is 4,2 meters long with 34 nozzles spraying from all sides. With just 1 liter of dip concentrate, you can spray over 300 cattle! The excess dip solution first goes through a filter to clean it and then back into the tank. This means almost no waste. The tank can hold 1 300 liters of dip solution.

To invest in your own spray races, feel free to visit Tal-Tec’s website at www.tal-tec.co.za.