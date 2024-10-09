Solar has never been this simple! Solar Structures Africa makes the complicated easy

Solar Structures Africa (SSA) is taking the solar energy landscape by storm with its expertly crafted, lightweight steel mounting structures designed for solar panel installations.

Established in 2008, SSA has become a trusted name in the industry, offering durable and cost-effective solutions to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy.

One of SSA’s standout offerings is its ground mount solar structures. These structures, engineered to perfection using FRAMECAD software, ensure accurate and efficient designs that meet industry standards. They are particularly ideal for solar farms, with a manufacturing capacity that can support up to 2 MW every 10 working days. The ground mounts are designed to prevent soil and steel contamination through the use of cast plinths, and they comply with SANS standards, which guarantee durability and safety.

SSA also specialises in carport solar structures made from AZ150 G550 material, and mild steel posts, providing competitively priced, durable structures. The structures offer protection for vehicles while harnessing solar energy, making them a perfect dual-purpose solution for residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. Talk about the best of both worlds!

For clients requiring solar panels on flat surfaces, SSA offers A-frame structures, which are lightweight and easy to assemble, making them ideal for flat roofs or slab installations. These frames are designed for efficiency and simplicity, ensuring that solar panel alignment and stability are maintained.

What sets SSA apart is its commitment to quality and timely delivery. Whether you need a large-scale installation or a smaller residential setup, SSA provides the engineering expertise and reliable products to suit any requirement. By offering structures in pre-punched kits or with full installation services, SSA makes it easy for clients to incorporate sustainable energy solutions into their operations. Once you call and place your order, you will receive your structure within ten working days!

In addition to solar panel structures, SSA also designs and manufactures lightweight steel buildings and roofs, serving a variety of sectors including industrial, commercial, residential, and agricultural markets. These structures are made from AZ150 G550, which offers superior corrosion resistance, strength, and heat reflection, ensuring that they stand the test of time.

From East-West ground mounts to custom solar carports, SSA continues to push the boundaries of innovation, helping South Africa and other regions transition to greener, more sustainable energy solutions.

Contact information

For more information or enquiries, contact Gerhard Brits at (+27)84-889-7768, send an e-mail to gerhard@solarstructures.co.za, or visit their website at www.solarstructures.co.za.