Sasol empowers South African farmers with sustainable energy solutions and local innovation

1116 words

For 75 years, Sasol has been a cornerstone of South Africa’s energy landscape, and today the company is leaning deeper into agriculture with fuel and lubricant solutions tailored to meet the needs of local farmers. Vice-President: Commercial Sales at Sasol Innocent Pereira, shared how the company is driving operational efficiency, cutting costs, and supporting a greener agricultural future.

Lower total cost of ownership to power profitability

In a sector where margins are tight and downtime is costly; Sasol’s advanced lubricant and fuel technologies are helping farmers reduce their total cost of ownership (TCO). Through consistent research, Sasol ensures that every litre of fuel and drop of lubricant performs in harmony with the rugged conditions of South African agriculture.

“Our lubricants are engineered to reduce equipment wear, extend maintenance intervals, and minimise downtime,” said Pereira. “Downtime equates to lost income on a farm. By ensuring reliability and performance, our products help keep tractors in the field and cash flow intact.”

The company’s premium 10 PPM diesel, known for its excellent lubricity and low sulphur content, helps maintain proper injector function and supports optimal engine efficiency. It’s a product designed not only to power machines, but to protect farmers’ most critical investments.

Innovation rooted in local soil

Sasol’s fuels and lubricants are developed and tested for South Africa’s unique agricultural conditions. The company’s research and development (R&D) facilities in Sasolburg and Cape Town rigorously evaluates products under local environmental pressures — extreme dust, dry heat, and heavy-duty operation.

“The South African farming industry spends over R32 billion annually on high-tech equipment. Protecting that investment is non-negotiable,” Pereira noted. We leverage our deep technical expertise and R&D capabilities to understand OEM requirements and formulate fuels and lubricants that meet and exceed the requirements for modern agriculture machinery.”

Biofuels and the road to renewable farming

Among Sasol’s most exciting developments is their Renewable Diesel, a lower carbon intensity, high-performance alternative that benefits both machinery and market access. Renewable diesel will have the benefit of reducing the overall carbon intensity thereby supporting farmer sustainability goals and enhancing product appeal in international markets.

“Many global markets now require traceable sustainability in food production. Using renewable diesel enables farmers to demonstrate compliance with environmental standards right from soil preparation to harvest,” Pereira explained.

Beyond renewable diesel, Sasol is actively investing in low-carbon solutions, including renewable electricity generation through projects like the Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm, and the 69MW wind farm in Bedford, Eastern Cape. These developments aim to bring clean energy directly to South African farms, scalable and suited to local infrastructure.

A roadmap to carbon neutrality and farmer prosperity

Sasol’s energy roadmap is clear: Ambition of carbon neutrality by 2050, with major milestones set for 2030. This transition is more than just corporate responsibility; it’s a pathway for customers too.

“As we green our own operations, we’re sharing that journey with farmers. Our goal is to help them identify the most effective, affordable energy solutions tailored to their operations,” said Pereira. “From diesel to electricity, we support farmers in selecting the right energy mix to suit their needs and budget.”

By offering guidance on transitioning to renewable inputs without sacrificing performance, Sasol is enabling farms to modernise while maintaining economic viability.

Total Fluid Management: Precision farming meets smart fuel

Precision farming depends on data. Sasol’s Total Fluid Management (TFM) system delivers exactly that, real-time fuel usage data by vehicle, distance, and consumption patterns. This end-to-end solution removes the burden of fuel management from farmers while improving operational visibility.

“Fuel management isn’t the farmer’s core business. Let us handle that. With our system, they get insights to optimise equipment use, reduce costs, and prevent inefficiencies and will always enjoy security of supply. The TFM system also enable famers to satisfy stringent criteria for tax rebate submissions for diesel, used in qualifying farming activities,” Pereira said.

Already used in sectors like mining and construction, this system is proving to be a game-changer on South African farms.

More than fuel: A technical partner in the field

All Sasol products are supported by a team of highly qualified and experienced engineers and scientists, to provide first level technical support as well as highly specialised, in-depth product application analysis and understanding. Whether it’s investigating equipment failures or fine-tuning lubricant compatibility, Sasol works directly with farmers to troubleshoot and improve operations.

“Our products are technical by nature. We invest heavily in our R&Ds to enhance them and drive innovation. We walk the road with farmers to ensure performance in the field,” Pereira said.

Supporting agriculture, sustaining the nation

With agriculture directly employing over 900 000 South Africans and a wider value chain adding another 200 000 jobs, Sasol views this sector as essential to the country’s economic health and its role as not only supplying quality energy solutions but ensuring security of supply for uninterrupted farming operations.

“Our ability to deliver consistent, local energy solutions strengthens national food security. Farming isn’t just an industry, it’s a lifeline,” Pereira emphasised.

Partnerships with purpose

Sasol’s philosophy of “innovating for a better world” hinges on partnerships. By collaborating closely with farmers and organised farming entities, the company has developed solutions that are relevant, reliable, and ready to evolve with the industry.

From renewable energy pilots to lubricant testing protocols, Sasol’s work is driven by farmer needs and feedback. It’s a customer-centric model that places value, sustainability, and trust at the centre.

While cheaper alternatives flood the market, Sasol warns against short-term savings at the cost of long-term reliability. Poor-quality fuels and lubricants can cause costly equipment damage, leading to higher total operating costs.

“With Sasol, you’re not just buying a product, you’re investing in peace of mind,” Pereira concluded. Our energy solutions are driving towards sustainability, meet and exceed stringent OEM requirements and are backed by unmatched technical support. That’s value that goes far beyond the price tag.”

Contact the Sasol team to set up a meeting and find out how their expertise and services can take your farming operations to the next level.

Click on the link below to set up your meeting: https://www.sasol.com/our-businesses/energy/sasol-agriculture