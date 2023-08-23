Saro Agro puts the small-scale farmer first

Saro Agro is dedicated to making farming easier. This distributor of agricultural equipment aims to make the small-scale farmer’s task easier, thereby making their farming more efficient and more profitable. To achieve this, Saro Agro offers a variety of solutions such as mechanisation in the form of tractors, machinery, irrigation, electricity generation, and construction.

Just because you are a small-scale farmer, does not mean you need to struggle with ploughing, planting, harvesting, processing, or transporting yields. Thanks to Saro Agro, there is a solution to meet your needs. This was proven at the recent Agritech Expo Zambia which was held from 17 to 19 April 2023.

Along with the equipment, various experts from the different divisions within Saro Agro were on hand to assist farmers with advice and guidance about the machines that will solve their farming problems.

Not only are there wide ranges of well-needed equipment, but there is also expert knowledge to draw from. Here the team is gathered at Agritech expo in Zambia.

Construction

In the construction division, the distributor provides farmers vital equipment. These are the PY 220 hp, six-cylinder motor grader, as well as the 20-tonne compactor that is arriving soon. Both these machines are from SINOMACH.

The BULL Tractor Loader Backhoe (TLB) from India is a 96 hp machine that has four-wheel drive. It does the job of five machines in one:

Forklift Loader Backhoe Tractor Auxiliary for other attachments such as a jackhammer.

Electricity generation

This division is focused on providing farmers with solar systems and generators.

“Under solar products, we have a Focus smart inverter. It is a hybrid that can be powered by the grid or solar energy,” explains Kafula Kabwibwi, from the Genset and Solar division at Saro Agro. “Connected to it is a lithium battery with a lifespan of 10 years. A farmer can easily use this for a decade without issue.”

The inverter can be used in the house to cook with, boil water, and even iron. “It is a smart inverter that means that you can connect to it via Bluetooth to see with an app how the inverter is performing,” she explains. “If you choose to rather connect tubular batteries, you can as well.”

You can also find solar solutions at Saro Agro.

They also distribute regular inverters, including Microtek that can be used either on the grid or on solar. These require external charge controllers for solar systems.

They also offer solar geysers from 100 to 150 litres, streetlights, and spotlights.

The range of generators they supply range from 2,5 kVA to 100 kVA. Generators for domestic use are the 2,5, 5, 6,5 and 7,5 kVA models that can power your home’s lights, plugs, or a water pump. The industrial generators range from 15 to 100 kVA.

Irrigation

To help farmers improve their yields, Saro Agro has a water division that provides farmers with pumps and irrigation systems such as drip, micro sprinklers, centre pivots, and inline irrigation.

It is ideal for horticulture to use drip irrigation, and for orchards, micro sprinklers can assist farmers. The centre pivots provided by Saro Agro can be used with solar power or with electricity provided via the grid. Rotrix travelling irrigators are supplied, installed, and serviced by this company as well.

In addition, the water division has sand filters for farmers who use open sources of water such as rivers and dams.

The variety of pumps include electric submersible pumps, booster pumps, hybrid pumps that work on AC or DC, as well as pure solar pumps. Power ranges from 0,5 hp (0,37 kW) to 5 hp (3,7 kW).

All infrastructure that a farmer might need for fertigation is also available.

Other products available include:

Food processing machines such as dehullers and hammer mills

Land preparation equipment such as ploughs, harrows, and disk harrows

Forage equipment such as hay rakes and balers,

Farming machinery such as combine harvesters and a variety of tractors.

Tractors, land preparation, or hay making and harvesting, Saro Agro aims to assist the small-scale farmer in reaching his mechanisation dreams.

To get your hands on one of these many products, visit their website.