Redefining excellence: The triumph of Reeba Brahman and Droughtmaster auction

After the 5th production auction of Reeba Brahman and Droughtmaster on 11 July 2023, there is a feeling of success is in the air! The absolute passion that Don McHardy and the rest of the Reeba team have for cattle farming is evident in each and every animal that they bring into the ring. The fact that these animals were sold for exceptional prices at the auction demonstrates that their passion is well-founded.

The average and highest prices of the day

Bulls

Top Red Brahman and Droughtmasters were offered and achieved an average price of R65 250.00. The most expensive red Brahman bull, Lot 3 (HP), is sold for R130 000 to Kaggies Boerdery of Witbank.

Female animals

The cows offered achieved an average price of R66 529.00. The most expensive red Brahman cow, Lot 13 (HP), is sold for R180 000 to Marius Pretorius from Parys.

If you want to market your auction contact:

Lynette van Tonder – 074 694 4422 – lynette@agri4all.com

Tiny Smith – 082 698 3353 – tiny@agri4all.com