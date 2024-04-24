ProAgri Africa/Zambia 99

Enhancing climate reliant crops: How Africa adapts

We recently had the honour of visiting a few farmers and attending the annual AgriTech Expo in the northern region of Zambia. As we delved into the heart of Africa’s agricultural landscape, we uncovered stories of resilience, innovation, and growth that inspire and uplift. It is evident that more and more farmers are adjusting their way of farming because of the climate change challenges faced throughout Africa.

Climate change is here to stay, and it is of utmost importance that farmers and suppliers make the mind shift to adapt and implement new technologies to overcome the new challenges. Agriculture is central to fostering economic growth, reducing poverty, and improving food security in the Southern African region.

The president of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, addressed farmers and the media at a farmers day at the Zambia Agriculture Research Institute (ZARI) at Mount Makulu in Chilanga outside Lusaka, where he once again highlighted the importance and diversity of agriculture: “In Africa, the greater majority of people work in or around agriculture. As research is being done, it should be shared with our farmers to benefit not only our farming operations but the whole value chain. It is important that we implement measures aimed at making African countries food secure by developing adaptive seed varieties for the staple food,” he said.

UPL and Advanta Seeds have inaugurated a series of successful pilot projects for drought-tolerant seed varieties on which we shall focus in the next edition of ProAgri Africa. In this issue, we explore the latest advancements in sustainable farming techniques, share success stories of smallholder farmers, and highlight the transformative impact of technology on agriculture. In our cover story we take a look at Namibian farmer, Emile Mouton’s journey with Zimmatic Irrigation and how Zimmatic and FieldNET technology can revolutionise your entire farming operation. We also take a closer look at the challenges facing the agricultural sector, from climate change to food

security, and discuss innovative solutions that are driving positive change and fostering growth.

Join us as we journey through the vibrant world of African agriculture, where passion meets purpose, and together, we cultivate a brighter future for generations to come. Be sure to keep an eye open for our next edition, where we shall cover all the latest news and trends displayed at AgriTech 2024.

Happy reading,

Bianca Henning- bianca@proagri.co.za

Read ProAgri_Africa99_here