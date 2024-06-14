ProAgri Africa 101

Delve into the dynamic world of sustainable farming practices

Dear Readers,

As the mid-year mark approaches, we reflect on the resilience, innovation, and determination that characterise Africa’s agricultural sector. This month, we delve into the dynamic world of sustainable farming practices. With climate change posing unprecedented challenges, it is more crucial than ever to adopt techniques that not only enhance productivity but also safeguard our environment for future generations.

Our featured articles spotlight how Massey Ferguson delivers comfort and efficiency to Namibian farmer, Georg Sievers, and we take a look at the best plants to grow with hydroponic systems.

More news from Namibia: The Namibian chicken industry is rejoicing following the government’s decision to lift a one-year prohibition on importing chickens from neighbouring South Africa. Another interesting story in this month’s edition is abnormalities in egg production and what you should be on the lookout for.

In line with our commitment to foster the sharing of knowledge, we also examine the role of technology in modernising agriculture in our monthly.

Technews column where we take a look at the latest innovations in agricultural technology from around the world. Our Technews article covers everything from pesticide free agriculture, a robotic dog that autonomously waters plants, to Kverneland’s new self-propelled Etruck. These technological advancements are not just trends; they are the bedrock of a more efficient and prosperous agricultural future.

As always, we bring you expert insights and practical advice from seasoned professionals in the field. Whether you are a farmer, agribusiness owner, researcher, or enthusiast, our goal is to equip you with the knowledge and inspiration needed to thrive in this vital sector.

Thank you for your continued support and engagement. Together, let us cultivate a future where African agriculture flourishes, ensuring food security and prosperity for all.

Happy reading!

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za

Read ProAgri_Africa 101 here