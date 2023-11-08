Planter technology from John Deere offers value season after season

Article supplied

Discover the value in every pass and every season with John Deere’s precision ag tools. John Deere has established itself as an industry leader, providing farmers with innovative tools to enhance their farming operations.

From machine performance to field management and data analysis, John Deere offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that enable farmers to monitor, manage, and maximise their yields, season after season.

More efficiencies: From automation to repeatability, find the precision technology you need to work faster and smarter. Lower cost: Precise seed placement. Better application accuracy, less input which means lower costs. Higher yield: From your machines to your fields precision ag fuels better performance and powers higher yields. Put more PLAN into your PLANting. Planting does not just happen, it comes with careful planning, early preparation and lots of hard work.

That is why the following John Deere Precision Ag solutions will help make this easier:

JDLink™

Turn on JDLink™ to seamlessly send your data from your equipment the Operation Centre and vice versa. Saving you less trips to the field.

Operations Centre

See what is happening in your operation right now and learn from your performance over time. Collaborate with the right people and tools to make decisions that save time, optimise yield, and maximise profits. Direct your operations by turning your plans into action, and adjusting as conditions change.

In-field data sharing

See coverage and as-applied maps for machines working in the same field at the same time. Ensure complete field coverage with multiple machines even in low light and/or dusty conditions. Reduce over-application leading to more accurate documentation data and lower input costs.

Automation 4.0

Uses data from planning or strip till and planting to automatically full field guidance lines for secondary passes. Let AutoTrac™ Turn Automation take over your turns, implement functions and speed.

AutoTrac™ Implement Guidance places your tool exactly where it needs to be, even on sidehills and around curves.

StarFire™ 7000 with SF-RTK

Offers greater accuracy, faster pull in times and season to season repeatability, this means less hardware and faster recovery from shading.

John Deere Section Control

Reduce overlap and minimise skips ensuring precise placement of crop protectants and nutrients.

SeedStar™ 4HP

Designed to optimise the in-cab monitoring experience exclusively on the Gen 4 4600 CommandCenter™ display or 4640 Universal Display for growers with ExactEmerge™ planters and MaxEmerge™ 5e planters.

With John Deere Precision Ag, you can achieve greater efficiency, cost savings, and higher yields. Maximise your planting success with our comprehensive range of tools and technologies.

Find the planter that is right for your farm, visit www.deere.africa/en/planting-equipment