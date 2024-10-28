Categories: ArtikelsPublished On: 28th October 2024

Nuutste vleispryse

Vleispryse: 25 Oktober 2024

BEES
A2/3 R 53.03
B2/3 R 47.50
C2/3 R 44.87

SPEENKALF
Bulls R 32.27

SKAAP
A2/3 R 87.74
B2/3 R 67.88
C2/3 R 62.09

VOERLAM
R 40.76

VARK
Porkers R 32.43
Baconers R 32.42
