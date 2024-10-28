Skip to content
Published On: 28th October 2024
Nuutste vleispryse
By
Michelle Kruger
Vleispryse: 25 Oktober 2024
BEES
A2/3
R 53.03
B2/3
R 47.50
C2/3
R 44.87
SPEENKALF
Bulls
R 32.27
SKAAP
A2/3
R 87.74
B2/3
R 67.88
C2/3
R 62.09
VOERLAM
R 40.76
VARK
Porkers
R 32.43
Baconers
R 32.42
Views: 45
0 Comments
on Nuutste vleispryse
