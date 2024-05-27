NAMPO visitors agree: Stihl is still the best

Every year farmers are impressed with the real treasure house of useful farming equipment displayed at NAMPO, but Stihl still leads all the rest.

Stihl is a pioneer in power and garden tools with a track record as industry leader for more than ninety years.

The Stihl people regard themselves as part of the farming community, and they know how a farmer’s mind works – a farmer does not only want to see what a piece of equipment looks like; he wants to see and feel how it works. Therefore, they gave farmers the opportunity to chop wood and cut tree branches themselves, using Stihl equipment.

Samantha Paterson, Marketing Manager of Stihl SA, says that they did something new this year at NAMPO with a new investment in their stand and presence. A permanent installation with two amazing, converted containers, a deck and a weather-proof tent gave farmers the opportunity to really experience Stihl.

Sthil takes great care when it comes to the needs of their customers, and therefore keeps up with the latest industry developments.

Samantha states: “There is a strong shift worldwide to battery-powered equipment across many industries from automotive to agriculture, and we shall follow this trend into the future. The switch to battery power may initially seem expensive, but the long-term savings and fuel cost quickly outweigh this initial investment. We have exciting products and marketing plans in the pipeline, and our great team of highly competent and motivated people is ready to serve farmers in our network of nearly 300 dealers.”

More about Stihl:

Stihl provides you with the right tools to tackle challenges on farms, domestic gardens, landscape areas, forests, and, construction sites. High quality, performance, innovation, and user-friendliness form the basis of all Stihls products and activities.

If you have missed the amazing Stihls stand at this year’s NAMPO, you can find what you need on their website.