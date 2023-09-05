MassElek are masters in solar system installations

Whether it is due to the rising sots of electricity or supply challenges, more and more farmers are identifying the need to rely less on the electricity grid and more on renewable sources of energy. Luckily, farmers can turn to reliable installers such as MassElek to help them with energy solutions.

MassElek specialises in all things electrical – from lights and geyser repairs to generator and solar system installations. The Benoni-based business offers clients a variety of back-up, hybrid, and off-the-grid power solutions.

Their other services are:

Surge protection insurance

Installations of geysers, stoves, and lighting

Single and three-phase installations

Electrical repairs

All electrical maintenance and fault finding

DB installations and rewiring

MassElek’s packages provide farmers with all the necessary components of a solar setup such as an inverter, batteries, and solar panels. They also design custom installations to meet any client’s unique needs.

Qualified experts that deliver quality results

Rudy Massey, Owner, and Manager of MassElek has over ten years of experience in project management. His team is driven by client satisfaction and quality workmanship.

These skilled experts only use the latest tech to ensure your system is designed to last a long time and give you bang for your buck.

To ensure that your system is of the highest quality, the company only use products from trusted brands. These include:

Deye

Magneto

Shoto

Dyness

Crogi

Canadian

Jo Solar

Jinko

Trina Solar

Benefits of solar energy systems with battery support are:

Uninterrupted power supply to vital appliances and security systems

Seamless power transfer during blackouts

Compatible with existing distribution boards.

The MassElek-team guarantees 24/7 assistance from qualified professionals.

For more information about MassElek services, visit their website on https://www.masselek.co.za/. You can also contact them on info@masselek.co.za.