Light up your building sustainably with Cablenet Electrical

Do you get a buzz when you hear words like “solar” and “renewable energy”? Then Cablenet Electrical will certainly send a whole electric current through you!

Cablenet Electrical is an electrical contractor based in Midrand. With more than ten years of experience in the field, they are the answer to all your electrical needs. With their focus on a clean energy future, they prioritise sustainability and environmental protection.

Talk about flexibility

Cablenet Electrical offers a wide range of services. It includes off-grid solar systems, solar geysers installations, electrical inspection and commissioning, backup power installation and maintenance, energy audits, electrical fault diagnosis, energy automation, and smart grids.

If you are looking for lighting, wireless and security system assistance, you can either contract them for aid at your brand-new construction, or for some rehabbing and retrofitting at your existing building.

Their service range spans from building maintenance and electrical services, to emergency service electrical calls.

With over 4 000 projects completed and almost 2 000 expert employees, you can trust this team to make you a happy customer.

Do not miss out on the opportunity to receive an expert free quote! To ensure that you get the perfect solution for your situation, a staff member will pay a visit to your building, do some inspections, and then give valued recommendations.

To get more information, call (+27)10-446-2795 or (+27)79-534-5185, e-mail info@cablenetelectrical.co.za or visit the Cablenet Electrical website at: https://cablenetelectrical.co.za/index.html.