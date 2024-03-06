Lead the way Forward – Innovative solutions to power your future

April is a critical period in the seasonal cycle of South Africa’s agriculture. Traditionally, this month corresponds with summer and winter crops’ planting and harvesting periods. Producers cannot afford a single day of downtime due to machinery, equipment or vehicle downtime during this critical period.

In support of farmers, Shell provides tailored solutions that reduce downtime and enhance efficiency, specifically crafted to meet your distinctive challenges.

Throughout its 122-year association with South Africa, Shell has played an important role in the country, not only as a premier oil company but also as a committed corporate citizen and change agent. Shell’s status as the global leader in the lubricants market for the last 17 years proves its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Partner with us and lead the way forward with innovative solutions to power your future. Together, we can redefine what’s possible.

Explore our solutions at www.shell.co.za and www.shellfarmofthefuture.co.za

Win amazing prizes when buying Shell Lubricants

Our Agricultural National Promotion offers you the opportunity to win amazing prizes simply for purchasing one or more of the following Shell products from your favourite supplier.

Spirax S3T

Super Tractor Oil Universal (STOU) oil, suitable for tractor transmission/ hydraulic systems.

Spirax TXM

Universal Tractor Transmission Oil (UTTO) designed for use in transmissions, hydraulic systems, and oil immersed brakes.

Gadus S2V

Multipurpose Extreme Pressure Grease suitable designed for lubrication of bearings.

Rimula R4X

Multigrade Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oil.

We will be giving away a Shell V-Plus card loaded with R2000 weekly, an essential farming voucher worth R10,000 monthly, and a grand prize of a mapping drone will be going to two lucky farmers at the end of the promotion.

To enter the competition, go to www.shellagricnationalpromotion.co.za, complete the entry form and upload your slip.

The competition runs from 1 March until 30 June 2024.

Tips to reduce machine downtime

Good storage practice is critical for reducing downtime.

Understand your machinery’s specifications and which type of oil is most compatible to keep machine downtime to a minimum.

Regular monitoring or even better, predictive maintenance, should pick up potential problems that could cause downtime.

Assessments can pick up issues such as lubricant storageand handling errors or wrong product applications.

Premium lubricants extend the life of machinery and reduce the need for invasive machinery maintenance and oil changes.

Check seals for leakage, bearings for wear and tear and so on to ensure that your lubricant can do the job you expect it to do.

Maintain general standards of cleanliness around oils and machinery as well as in transportation and handling to avoid contamination with different types of oils or with water.

A dirty environment is just one source of contamination. Good handling practices, such as ensuring dedicated lines and funnels for each type of oil, will stop hydraulic oil mixing with engine oil, for example.

Flow rates and oil pressure can have an adverse effect on machine components if either too fast or too slow. Continuous monitoring of both is essential to avoid a spontaneous failure.

Not all of the elements above are immediately obvious to the naked eye. Sometimes impending machine failures are down to subtle changes in the oil over time. A regular process of oil sampling and analysis to check its health will pick up these subtle changes or find patterns that allow engineers to make the necessary changes or investigations and prevent machine downtime where possible.

Visit our stand at NAMPO Bothaville from 14 – 17 May 2024 to learn more from our technical team and representatives.