Jungheinrich Lithium-ion battery forklifts improves productivity in South African packhouse

In a packhouse, there is no time to waste. If equipment stops working and needs to be charged every few hours, productivity goes down the drain. Luckily, Lithium-ion powered forklifts from Jungheinrich don’t have that problem.

“We start early, around 2 or 3 o’clock,” says Riaan Swanepoel, General Manager of Piketko, the packhouse for The Fruit Farm Group in the Western Cape. “We unpack, pack, cool, receive new shipments, load others and we work until late, so we need forklifts that can work long hours.”

Piketko moved over to a new fleet of Jungheinrich forklifts that last longer between charges. Their renting agreement also ensures that they always have support when they need it.

