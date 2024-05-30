Hugo Flear’s elegant Italian linen had women hooked at their NAMPO stand

From flowing dresses to furry cashmere coats, Hugo Flear made a massive impression on women at NAMPO 2024.

Hugo Flear, Designer and Owner of the brand, and Dennis Haner, Brand Manager, welcomed women to try on their exquisite clothing, with the personal help of a stylist. Hugo first studied graphic design before he ventured on to study fashion design and created a successful outlet for his unique designs in Cape Town.

Hugo Flear clothing is truly South African, but made with Italian linen that is less greasy, does not scratch and can be washed in a washing machine, making the fabric easy to care for and use. Linen, being a natural fiber, provides a cosy, warm feel in the winter and in summer it breathes.

It is suitable for ageless women, with their signature protea design engraved in the fabric, making this brand unique and irresistible. They cater for sizes from extra small to double extra-large for all women with different body shapes to wear.

Dennis Haner says, “The clothing sells itself because it is soft, elegant, and you will receive so many compliments when you wear Hugo Flear.”

If you missed their NAMPO stand, you can visit their website at https://hugoflear.com/