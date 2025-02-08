Harness versatility: MG Jacobsz Farming’s journey with Valtra tractors

1249 words

MG Jacobsz Farming, based at Oppermanskraal Farm in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, is a well-established agricultural enterprise known for its commercial cattle breeding and diverse crop farming operations. Gielie Jacobsz, 5th generation farmer, farms in the Bergville, Harrismith and Van Reenen districts under the company name MG Jacobsz Farming.

Gillie says: “I am very, very privileged to have two of my sons, Thomas and Rob, farming with me. As it has come down the generations, we can trace this farm back to 1896, and that is when everything actually started.” Thomas, Gielie’s son, explains: “During our bean picking season we experienced a problem, lifting the dry beans and putting them in windrows. At first, we did it by hand, but when the hectares increased, we could not keep up anymore. ValtraC demonstrated their Pickett windrower to us, and we immediately saw it as the solution.

“The windrower needs a tractor that can drive backwards to use it efficiently. A lot of people do the operation by constantly looking backwards over their shoulders, but ValtraC has stepped in with their Valtra TwinTrac tractor.”

Valtra is the only manufacturer to offer reverse drive as a factory fit option on tractors, where the whole seat turns 180 degrees around with the arm rest, to reveal a hidden steering wheel which the operator can use to steer the tractor.

Gielie adds: “It is such a funny story, our next-door neighbour one day flew over our farm with his helicopter

whereafter I received a phone call, since he couldn’t believe that we were working doing everything backwards. Not realising that the tractor has a steering wheel facing the other way, he asked, don’t you get a crick in your neck?”

“It has turned out to be the most versatile tractor I have ever owned, and something I have been looking for in a tractor for the last 30 years.”

Versatile Valtra tractors

Valtra tractors are renowned for their versatility, making them ideal for the diverse needs of MG Jacobsz Farming. Whether it’s ploughing, planting, or harvesting, these tractors handle a wide range of agricultural activities with ease. The ability to switch between different implements quickly and efficiently allows the farm to maximise productivity and minimise downtime.

Thomas says: “Looking more into Valtra, and what we could do with the rest of our fleet, we ended up getting some Valtra BH series tractors as well – simple, open station, robust, they have got power, and they can do all the small jobs too. With that we have decided to investigate a tractor for planting as well, and for a planting tractor we wanted the full specifications. We decided on the Valtra T235 Versu.”

Thomas cannot stop talking about this tractor and its features, like the sequence that can be programmed into the tractor: “As you come to the end of the field, it lowers its engine revolutions, it drops two gears, it starts to pick up the implement and starts to turn in the most efficient way possible. After the turn, the tractor will lower the implement, it will kick in 4×4, and off it goes again. The tractor has of Smart Turn and Auto U pilot functions, which means that the tractor senses that you are approaching the headland and then initiates the preprogrammed

sequence to control all tractor functions and turn without any driver intervention. Above it all, the set-up of the programme is super easy on the Smart Touch screen.”

Bray Hyland from ValtraC South Africa, representing the brand in the Kwazulu-Natal region, says: “The flagship tractor here on the farm is definitely the T235 Versu, operating with all the unlocked features on the specific kit, giving quite a substantial range of automated features on the tractor. With Valtra’s sequencing function, you can programme it to perform all your functions automatically. It works out the easiest and quickest way to turn around at the headland, which increases your efficiency, reduces your idle time, saves fuel and increases your operating time.”

Cost of ownership of Valtra

One of the standout features of Valtra tractors is their low cost of ownership. The tractors are designed with durability and reliability in mind, reducing the need for frequent repairs and maintenance. Additionally, Valtra’s

smart farming technology helps in optimising fuel consumption and reducing input costs, which translates to significant savings over time. Rob, Gielie’s other son, says: “In our farming operation, we need versatile tractors. I think a lot of South African farmers have been pushed to be and farm more versatile, and diversity is important in the industry now, as margins in farming are so low. Every single implement, vehicle, trailer, from a wheelbarrow to the biggest tractor, gets costed. At the end of the financial year, we determine which vehicles or equipment are costing us too much and which are costing us the least.

“Since moving our fleet over to mainly Valtra tractors, and going to a more European style of farming, we have seen our cost of ownership dropping quite dramatically, and just because the tractors are a lot more versatile, the actual hours of work has increased.”

Gielie says to measure is to know and at MG Jacobsz farming operation everything is calculated and calibrated, argued and debated to achieve success at the end.

Long-term savings

Investing in Valtra tractors has proven to be a cost-effective decision for MG Jacobsz Farming. The advanced

technology integrated into these tractors, such as precision farming tools and automated systems, ensures efficient use of resources. This not only boosts yields but also reduces waste and operational costs. In the long run, the savings on fuel, maintenance, and inputs contribute to a healthier bottom line for the farm.

“We are using only Valtra tractors on the farm now, from the Valtra front loaders to the Valtra tractors mowing, baling – we even use our Valtras to cart the bales around. We ended up making 500 more bales per year than before, and we ended up saving about 4 000 litres of diesel,” Thomas states.

Rob adds: “The price of Valtra tractors is very competitive and compared to a lot of the competitors, Valtra tractors are less expensive, looking at your running costs, being very fuel efficient and being able to set your tractor according to the specific application that you are doing, makes it very efficient over the long term, since the tractor is not running unnecessarily at 100% capacity when it is not needed. With all its technological advancements and versatility, the tractor puts on a lot of hours, but the ratio of expenditure to hours becomes lower. So, you can have one tractor instead of two, or three tractors instead of five.”

Gielie concludes: “The way that I see it, is the legacy I’m leaving behind of the family business is just going to grow from strength to strength. Technology is going to play a much bigger role day by day, year by year, season by season, and I think the product that we are using is growing with that technology, and with the backup that we get from Valtra, I am absolutely sure that it will be possible.”

By choosing Valtra tractors, MG Jacobsz Farming has positioned itself at the forefront of modern agriculture, reaping the benefits of versatility, cost efficiency, and long-term savings.

For more information on Valtra’s versatile tractors, visit their website on www.valtrac.co.za.