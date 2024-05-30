Grow your farming enterprise with Standard Bank

No visit to NAMPO is complete without joining the crowd at the Standard Bank 4X4-track to check which bakkie will climb the hills and swim the rivers on the farm without blinking an eye. And nothing shows Standard Bank’s commitment to the farming community as much as their involvement with NAMPO from the very first expo 56 years ago.

Brendan Jacobs, Head Agribusiness SA, says: “It is such a privilege for us as Standard Bank to be involved at NAMPO 2024 once more. It is the 56th year of its existence and we have been here since year one. We see ourselves at the heart of the bank and at the heart of the communities that we operate in and for that we have a three-legged purpose that we drive, namely addressing food insecurity, addressing unemployment and helping the economies in which we operate to grow.

“We do that through deep sector specialisation, which means that we have agribusiness specialists, agricultural economists, relationship managers, and credit teams that specialise in agriculture so that when we engage with our clients, we can find a solution for a client in his or her specific environment.”

Oscar Siziba, Head Business Banking Coverage SA says that agriculture is one of the integral sectors in the economy, with immense contribution.

He says: “There is no doubt that there will be more global disruptions to come and because of that we strive to play a significant role in tailored solutions that will assist producers and key participants in this value chain in addressing challenges such as productivity and efficiencies. As a stakeholder of the agricultural sector Standard Bank is committed in ensuring the longevity of the sector and partnering with the value chain in driving sustainable growth through innovative solutions and products.

“We believe in growing our clients and we believe in growing with our customers and stakeholders, it is our purpose to drive Africa’s growth.”

He says that they are at NAMPO to learn and gain insights into trends in the agricultural sector to positively contribute to its growth and prosperity. “With agriculture fast changing and the increasing need to ensure that the food system is preserved, a holistic approach is required to ensure growth and transformation.”

Brendan adds that the theme of this year’s NAMPO, namely “agriculture in a digital age” aligns one hundred percent with what they are driving at Standard Bank.

“We have seen how traditional ways of operating in various industries transform into the digital space and in the past decade or so agriculture has moved in leaps and bounds. To us this is an exciting development to see how businesses and operations can enhance the levels of productivity and efficiencies, and we play a role in that as financiers. That is why it is so exciting for us to engage with various people along the value chain and join forces with our clients to maximise efforts and outputs.”

Brendan says Standard Bank is very much committed to the rapid transformation of digitisation of the industry.

“In this light we have various initiatives, one of which we are very excited about, our OneFarmShare platform where we bring various parts of the value chain together. Not only making sure that we reduce waste and create opportunities for larger scale operations to offset some of the excess or produce, but also to bring into the value chain upcoming and developing farmers for a market. We all know that finding a market to offset your goods is so important. Visit our OneFarmShare platform and you will see great opportunities for collaboration.

Brendan also encourages farmers to reach out to their local relationship manager, or agribusiness expert or use the digital platforms that are available if they need any assistance. “Please engage us, talk to us, we want to take the journey with you Agriculture is critical for the sustainability of our wonderful country, we want to take hands with our clients to move forward together.”

Oscar confirms: “We are here for you, and we believe if you grow, we grow, and our economy grows, and our continent grows and that is our purpose – that is the reason we are existing. We are existing for your growth.”

Contact you closest Standard Bank for more details, or visit https://www.standardbank.co.za/southafrica/business/products-and-services/business-solutions/industry/agribusiness.